SPONSORED

Win 100% of Adrien Dailly - Giveaway

Jul 17, 2017
by 100 Percent  
Adrien Dailly x Ride 100 Kit Giveaway Article Banner

Here's your chance to get the full 100% Factory look! Win 100% of Adrien Dailly* (*well, his full 100% kit). 100% will award three complete kits including Helmet, Googles, Gloves, Jersey, and Shorts to three lucky Pinkbike readers.

Adrien Dailly 100 kit

For your chance to win, you only need to Log In. Winners will be selected by a random draw. Each winner will be given the choice of a Men’s kit like Adrien’s, or select Women's or Youth gear options—see below:
Women s Airmatic Skylar Flo Heather Jersey and Women s Airmatic Skylar Flo Gray Shorts
Women's Airmatic Skylar Flo Heather Jersey and Women's Airmatic Skylar Flo Gray Shorts
Youth R-Core Youth Supra Blue Jersey and R-Core Youth Supra Blue Pants
Youth R-Core Youth Supra Blue Jersey and R-Core Youth Supra Blue Pants

Sound good? Well, what are you waiting for!

Enter Below

Log into your Pinkbike account and hit the button below—that's it.

Giveaway Contest is open Tuesday, July 18th, 12pm PST–Tuesday, August 8th, 2017. Good luck!

Full contest rules, here.

MENTIONS: @ride100percent


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
75846 views
Trek Debuts New RE:aktiv Thru Shaft Shock Technology
65395 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
56877 views
From the Top: David Turner
46471 views
What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
44048 views
Run It: Cam Zink at Darkfest - Video and Photo Epic
41424 views
Mavic Deemax - Return of the King?
40163 views
Team Videos: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
35115 views

8 Comments

  • + 1
 I have already crashed last weekend and my full face saved my life, but she's forever gone Frown (( Please give me at least that helmet, it would make me stronger and more confident next time Smile ))))))))))
  • + 2
 Wow that was too easy !

Now to see if a southern hemisphere person will win ...........................
Fingers crossed Smile
  • + 1
 You guys have awesome rep's. I've gotten free lenses several times up at Whistler right when I needed them the most.
  • + 1
 Shorts and helmet would be awesome!
  • + 1
 good; luck to me. Nice giveaway
  • + 1
 Damn, is it tomorrow already?
  • + 1
 Shit, I didn't even notice that. I wonder if my entry from today will be counted?
  • + 1
 100% make fantastic goggles. reasonable prices too!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026879
Mobile Version of Website