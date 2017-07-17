Win 100% of Adrien Dailly - Giveaway

Here's your chance to get the full 100% Factory look! Win 100% of Adrien Dailly* (*well, his full 100% kit). 100% will award three complete kits including Helmet, Googles, Gloves, Jersey, and Shorts to three lucky Pinkbike readers.
For your chance to win, you only need to Log In. Winners will be selected by a random draw. Each winner will be given the choice of a Men’s kit like Adrien’s, or select Women's or Youth gear options—see below:
Women's Airmatic Skylar Flo Heather Jersey and Women's Airmatic Skylar Flo Gray Shorts
Youth R-Core Youth Supra Blue Jersey and R-Core Youth Supra Blue Pants
Sound good? Well, what are you waiting for! Enter Below
Log into your Pinkbike account and hit the button below—that's it.
Giveaway Contest is open Tuesday, July 18th, 12pm PST–Tuesday, August 8th, 2017. Good luck! Full contest rules, here.
Now to see if a southern hemisphere person will win ...........................
Fingers crossed
