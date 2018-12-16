Win a 100% Aircraft Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Since its inception, our beloved Aircraft helmet has been on a tear, tackling wins around the world in both downhill and enduro mountain bike races. Our pilots, Sam Hill and Loic Bruni, have been wearing the precision engineered full face helmet with a Carbon/Kevlar composite shell for an ultra-lightweight feel and have proved the Aircraft to be the winningest MTB helmet since it first was worn. Riders trust the Aircraft for safety and comfort as the MIPS equipped helmet is one of the best ventilated helmets on the market with 25 different channels to manage airflow.



• Ultra-light design featuring aerospace Carbon/Kevlar composite shell

• MIPS technology adds more protection against rotational violence to the brain caused by angled impacts

• Active cooling system maximizes airflow with 25 vents and channels. More ventilation than any other helmet

• Washable, antibacterial comfort liner, cheek pads and chin strap covers

• Emergency release cheek pads and integrated release system compartment for quick, safe removal

• Titanium D-Ring buckle provides a secure fit while saving weight

• Engineered with 2 shell sizes and 3 EPS sizes to achieve the perfect fit

• Adjustable visor with machined light-weight aluminum screws

• Durable helmet case with integrated goggle pocket included



This bike begs to be taken down those forgotten roads and trails that you’ve been meaning to ride and experience. Most of all, the Guide Sport is a steady reminder that riding is about having fun and soaking up your surroundings.



MSRP: $400 USD



www.ride100percent.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: