Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 15 December

Prize Details:

S in S-150 stands for Switch - the ability to fit 650b wheels with 2.8" tyres and still have plenty of mud clearance. Latest generation Whyte geometry, 150mm of travel and 29er wheels make this trail bike fast and controllable in every situation. A wide main pivot with oversize hardware is a perfect way to get the power down. The S-150 was built unashamedly around the SRAM Eagle concept. With Eagle tech now available at GX level the S-150 S makes the most of the huge 500% gear range - both in the speed it climbs and the ability to get pedal strokes in, as well as a big top gear for the descents. For 2018 Whyte will launch wheel kits that are ready to switch into your bike in the time it takes to go back to your car and change the Eagle cassette.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

18 Comments

  • + 16
 On the fifteenth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 4
 Okay let's try to find back sheet where I wrote down all my 20 accounts and passwords . Time has come
  • + 3
 Why,oh why,oh why do bike designers insist on haveing cables hanging under the bottom bracket?Internal cabling then all the mess hanging under neath,don't get it.
  • + 2
 Where do you see cables under the bracket?
  • + 1
 @zonoskar: under the bottom bracket
  • + 1
 Hey thanks everyone for kindly not entering this one and leaving me as the only entrant. Choice one fullas, and fulla-esses!
  • + 3
 I'm... dreaming of a Whyte... Christmas....
  • + 2
 Everyone is dreaming about nem bike ????
  • + 1
 I dream to have a bike like this!
  • + 1
 Awesome prize.
  • + 1
 Waiting for @redshift...
  • - 2
 First
  • + 5
 Only stupid bastards do that
  • - 2
 ????????????
  • - 2
 I just broke by frame, so thanks for sending this bike to help me out Smile
  • - 2
 This is a huge improvement from the last 2 prizes. So sick!
  • + 1
 Yeah, I'd love to win this beauty ~

* aluminum frame ✔
* short seat tube ✔
* threaded bottom bracket ✔
* shorter offset front fork ✔
  • + 1
 @kwapik: a l u m i n i u m

:P

Post a Comment



