Win a 661 Reset Full Face Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The 661 Reset Full Face helmet has been crafted and developed from the ground up to become the highlight of the 2018 661 range.



Recognisable from any angle, the all-new Reset has been designed with bold, dramatic features, aggressive angles and strong lead lines while maintaining core ventilation and maximum protection to offer riders a performance, lightweight helmet at an affordable price point.



The Reset features 10+ ventilation ports, enlarged eye port and specific goggle fitment. The end result of working closely with our Product team, Sponsored Athletes, and Salesforce to truly deliver the next step of progression for 661 in the full face helmet market.



Start at the beginning, Reset and Send it.







