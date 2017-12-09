SPONSORED

Win a 661 Reset Full Face Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Header Dec 9 - 661

Prize Details:

The 661 Reset Full Face helmet has been crafted and developed from the ground up to become the highlight of the 2018 661 range.

Recognisable from any angle, the all-new Reset has been designed with bold, dramatic features, aggressive angles and strong lead lines while maintaining core ventilation and maximum protection to offer riders a performance, lightweight helmet at an affordable price point.

The Reset features 10+ ventilation ports, enlarged eye port and specific goggle fitment. The end result of working closely with our Product team, Sponsored Athletes, and Salesforce to truly deliver the next step of progression for 661 in the full face helmet market.

Start at the beginning, Reset and Send it.

Advent Dec 9 - 661

www.sixsixone.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @sixsixone


4 Comments

  • + 11
 On the ninth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 1
 "Sleighing" it my man.
  • + 5
 Don't even bother boys this one is mine. It even has the Swiss colors, now where is that Christmas caroler who's going to sing about my helmet.
  • + 2
 If only this was on the 6th day for the @redshift song

