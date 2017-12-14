SPONSORED

Win a Afton Shoes Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 14 December

Prize Details:

Winner’s Choice of an Afton Keegan or Vectal pair of shoes.

Keegan: Casually inspired yet extremely technical, the Keegan is anything but ordinary. We have developed a custom shank and outsole to work together in perfect harmony. Tired of having your feet hurt from weeping over the pedals after a long descent? We were too and developed our own proprietary mono-directional shank which is stiff over the pedals but allows you to walk naturally. It also reduces vibration, provides more pedal power, and helps with hard landings or impacts. Mix that with our Intact® Rubber with a Shore A of 60 which is soft and tacky yet durable and other protective/reinforced features, the Keegan does not disappoint.

OR

Vectal: Why does your clipless shoe have to be uncomfortable? It doesn’t anymore, introducing the Vectal, a clipless shoe that has enough flex in the toe and heel to make walking bearable yet is rigid enough to perform excellently on the pedals. Mix that with our tacky Intact® Rubber, 35mm clip adjustment, generous clip box and a protective cage and the Vectal is not a MTB shoe that can be ignored.

PlusAfton hat, socks and a t-shirt

PB Advent 2017 - Dec 14

aftonshoes.com.

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @aftonshoes


