Win a CamelBak KUDU Protector 10 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Go big with the K.U.D.U. Protector 10, the ultimate pack for hydration and protection. The full back CE Level II protector panel helps absorb impact in a crash and 7-liters of cargo space ensures you can bring what you need for a day on the trail. The protector can be worn by itself for a minimal approach and the pack is capable of carrying a full-face helmet and armor. The 3-liter Crux reservoir can fuel the longest of adventures and the load-bearing hip belt keeps the pack secure and your essentials within reach. It also comes with a bike tool organizer roll to keep tools handy for quick repairs.
• 3L / 100oz CRUX Reservoir: Faster flow rate powers longer adventures • Full Back CE Level II Protector: Helps absorb impact in a crash • Zip Off Cargo Pack: Protector can be worn with out without cargo • Bike Tool Organizer Roll: Stash your CO2 cartridges, patch kits and more, roll it up and tuck it away • Integrated Rain Cover: Shield your pack and gear from inclement weather • Helmet and Armor Carry: Stow and secure a full-face helmet, knee and elbow pads • Load-Bearing Hip Belt with Cargo: Wide waist belt optimizes stability and keeps essentials close at hand"
(Probably all the ones that never win anything like me lol)
