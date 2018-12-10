Win a CamelBak KUDU Protector 10 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Go big with the K.U.D.U. Protector 10, the ultimate pack for hydration and protection. The full back CE Level II protector panel helps absorb impact in a crash and 7-liters of cargo space ensures you can bring what you need for a day on the trail. The protector can be worn by itself for a minimal approach and the pack is capable of carrying a full-face helmet and armor. The 3-liter Crux reservoir can fuel the longest of adventures and the load-bearing hip belt keeps the pack secure and your essentials within reach. It also comes with a bike tool organizer roll to keep tools handy for quick repairs.



• 3L / 100oz CRUX Reservoir: Faster flow rate powers longer adventures

• Full Back CE Level II Protector: Helps absorb impact in a crash

• Zip Off Cargo Pack: Protector can be worn with out without cargo

• Bike Tool Organizer Roll: Stash your CO2 cartridges, patch kits and more, roll it up and tuck it away

• Integrated Rain Cover: Shield your pack and gear from inclement weather

• Helmet and Armor Carry: Stow and secure a full-face helmet, knee and elbow pads

• Load-Bearing Hip Belt with Cargo: Wide waist belt optimizes stability and keeps essentials close at hand"



MSRP: $200 USD



www.camelbak.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

