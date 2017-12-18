SPONSORED

Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 18 December

Prize Details:

When developing the new Spectral we took a step back and asked ourselves: What makes a trail bike fun? Taking cues from the unique riding styles of Joe Barnes and the Dudes of Hazzard, we set out to find the right mixture of traction, control, handling and, above all, playfulness. To create a simple and robust bike that begs to be thrown through corners and fly down the trail, while also being easy to service so you can set, forget and focus on riding. From suspension and geometry to wheel and tyre size, with the all-new Spectral, we found the right balance.


www.canyon.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling


Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79083 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64042 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50701 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48041 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47356 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44053 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42336 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41469 views

125 Comments

  • + 164
 On the eighteenth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Eighteen special Spectrals, Seventeen sticky sealants, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 47
 #Singit @PB staff
  • + 22
 No stopping this guy, btw your true love will only be getting 17 of these because I'm going to win this one,
  • - 54
flag RedBurn (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @redshift tomorrow I ll post it before you, deal
  • + 1
 DAAAM... that the dream
  • + 24
 @RedBurn: At this festive time of year, surely you can take a break from being an a*shole.
  • + 3
 @RedBurn: hell no, it's not your song! You do it and I'll send a team of pint sized tactical midgets to f*ck the shit up out of your presents on Christmas Eve.
  • + 2
 @therealtylerdurden: challenge accepted
  • + 2
 @RedBurn: I'll send full sized people!!
  • + 2
 @therealtylerdurden: send giants mate, I ll be waiting
  • + 1
 You deserve a prize.
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: lol
  • + 2
 @therealtylerdurden: haha tactical midgets! I shot milk from both nostrils as I read that
  • + 1
 @weebleswobbles: Beer
  • + 70
 No one else join! Remember, you all thought these were butt ugly!
  • + 18
 I would literally give it directly to my friend, or cousin so we could bicycle together.
  • - 1
 why doesn't this one have that ugly bend in the top tube?


edit: oh they must still show 2017's on their US site
  • + 1
 That’s what I had in mind@Kramz:
  • + 7
 @Kramz: hey its me your cousin
  • + 2
 So true!! I didn't understand as I found it pretty nice. In fact, I even thought that this red alloy bike was better looking than the others...
  • + 21
 Dear pinkbike,
I think my inbox/messaging system is messed up. I have yet to receive a notification of winning an advent calendar item.
  • + 6
 Ohh you! [Audience laughter]
  • + 1
 [Audience starts drawing their weapons.]
  • + 3
 @chillrider199: only the Americans do....
  • + 1
 @expat: [Audience still drawing weapons.]
  • + 20
 Whoever wins this is gonna have a very merry christmas!
  • + 15
 I hope that the bike will go to a person that doesn't already have one.
  • + 26
 I don't have a Canyon :-)

Seriously though, this has to be the best advent calendar contest ever. Thanks @pinkbikeaudience @pinkbikeproductions
  • + 9
 everyone in pinkbike has one, I guess... but I swear if I win, my old bike will be given for free to some kid
  • - 2
 I hope it goes to someone in a similar situation to me, while I hav a bike, it's very old, 2003, and has a lot of issues, but it works well enough I'd be extremely grateful to win a complete bike because I simply cannot afford one at this point, my point being, sure almost everyone on here has a bike, but hopefully this will go to someone who needs an major upgrade, not someone who sees it as another bike in their stable
  • + 2
 I need this so bad. Haven’t veen on a bike in 4 months after mine got stolen
  • + 1
 @ismasan: Honestly I joined pinkbike before I had a bike to reveal in all its awesomeness. The site then led me ti my first steed too
  • + 11
 Third bike this year! PB is killing it. Thanks to Canyon, White and Felt for making our Christmas better and better.
  • + 8
 Felt is actually spelled F U J I.
  • + 5
 @coregrind: Ops, my fault. Nevertheless, this year contest is amazing, thanks to all big sponsors.
  • + 4
 I think you meant oops. HA! Just messing with you. Merry Christmas!
  • + 3
 @coregrind: Merry Christmas and good luck everyone.
  • + 9
 "K4m1k4z3 (Dec 11, 2017 at 11:59)
December 24th Advent Giveaway - Canyon Spectral 2018? =)"

Well, that came sooner than expected. (inb4 "That's what she said.")
  • + 3
 HOT DANG!!! I need this!!! Who cares if it's aluminum? Am I the only one who can't get over that beautiful red paired with the black graphics? Although I think last year's looked slightly better overall... *facepalm* what am I saying. Thanks to PB and Canyon for the chance to win this beast! Big Grin
  • + 3
 Love the red.
  • + 1
 You are not sir!! I think it is better looking than the carbon ones. Smile
  • + 6
 Its DUMPING!!! Chest deep already. White POW!!! #Nofriends
  • + 5
 Beware dude, I am heading out at the moment!
  • + 3
 Although PB/spectral doesnt have to do this, they are gonna make one persons Christmas extra special. You guys ROCK!

Merry Christmas guys!
  • + 5
 Yeah I'll have this one thanks lads
  • + 4
 this would be really cool to replace my very dated 2010 bike... 26´er pfffffff...
  • + 3
 This is an amazing giveaway! Whoever wins this is an extremely lucky fella!
  • + 2
 “Short chop, Candy Apple Red, twice pipes, low to the ground,ooooooooooo clean!” Cheech Marin describes today’s giveaway.
  • + 3
 Today is my birthday, so it only makes sense to gift me this beauty! Please Pinkbike? I'm asking very nicely...
  • + 1
 A new Canyon Spectre on the 18th of December... What should we expect for Christmas???
Thank you @Pinkbike and @Canyon-PureCycling
  • + 2
 Holy shit! I always have bike jealousy when ever I see one of these on the trail. Good luck to me..haha
  • + 1
 Dear Santa i had few years break from the bike, broken knee, studies etd, and this one from Canyon it's amazing way to break the break with new power! Big Grin
  • + 1
 Oh snap! Now I am just waiting for when SC HT LT makes the list in top spec.
  • + 1
 If I win this bike I’m going to have a hard time not making a spectrale of myself.
  • + 1
 Santa, I have been good all year long, so please, all I want for christmas is Canyon.
  • + 1
 OMG this bike is so sexy, good luck to everyone, winner willdef have a Christmas to remember
  • + 1
 Such a beauty Santa-Red Holly Bike????, whoever wins just ride it all year long✌
  • + 1
 this would be a very nice replacement for my very outdated S-Works M2 26er!!
  • + 1
 Way better than any other advent calendar - including those with chocolate!
  • + 1
 Beautiful piece of Machinery, would be a great upgrade from my 2011 Stumpy FSR.
  • + 1
 So if we are not logged in , there's no chance our name being drawn ? Am I reading this right ? thx
  • + 1
 You have to be logged into your account and click to enter the draw. Physically being logged in without entering the contest won't do anything, I don't think. Good luck! I've had my eye on this beautiful bike for a long time
  • + 1
 @mtshakira: thanks
  • + 1
 Everyone hated it, but i think it looks great (except for the black and gold xx1 version)
Hope i win something this year!
  • + 1
 Yes please, I could use that and they are giving the good version away too.
  • + 1
 I've been drooling over this bike for a few days now... Looks awesome and the geometry looks great (at least on paper)!
  • + 1
 Amazing! PB is delivering on some great giveaways. If only I could win one...
  • + 2
 Me: Lets go see today's prize... Holy Sh*t!
  • - 1
 !!
  • + 0
 By trying to replicate the carbon model into the alu model, they welded the top tupe to the seat tube in a whay it looks like scarface, this is the scarface spectral.
  • + 1
 Just... Just.... Sooooooooooooooo much want????????????
  • + 1
 Those emoticons didn't work...
  • + 1
 Red is my colour! Good luck guys!
  • + 1
 I really need this because my DH bike broke!
  • + 1
 I’d loooove to win that ????
  • + 1
 This would go to a country where canyon bike is rare!
  • + 1
 if i win, I solemnly promise to shred this bike
  • + 1
 I would love to ride a bike ☺☺
  • + 1
 My old spectral broke down, nice way to replace it Smile
  • + 1
 There is the best price of my life! I want it!
  • + 1
 Has anyone actually won one of these before?
  • + 1
 I want to win this piece of shit
  • + 2
 This is happiness.
  • + 1
 T'imagines dude..... @BenNbike
  • + 1
 @Canyon-PureCycling The BEaST????
  • + 1
 I don't have a trail bike and I love canyons!

#alliwantforchristmas
  • + 1
 Pretty much the perfect bike
  • + 1
 wow! seriously impressive giveaways PB! Well done, beautiful bike!
  • + 1
 Santa Claus, please bring me a Canyon!!!
  • + 1
 Bike, complete, not carbon, yes please Smile
  • + 1
 Let me think... should I win Whyte S-150 or the new Spectral ???
  • - 2
 I take both sorry
  • + 1
 In Advance Merry Christmas guys ????
  • + 1
 looking at that rear pivot an thinking, four bar or fuax bar??????
  • + 1
 This year's price are sick!! Already 2 complete bikes!!
  • + 0
 Need this bike for my wife as she hasn't got a trail bike and cant keep up with me on the downs. Small or XS please. Thanks.
  • + 1
 wow this would be a nice christmas present!
  • + 1
 It's just beggin to shralp some gnar.
  • + 1
 ????
  • + 1
 DREAM bike
  • + 1
 The BEaST????
  • + 1
 YES ! I WANT IT !
  • + 1
 Yeaaah!
  • + 1
 My dream bike..
  • + 1
 Just wow!
  • + 1
 wake-up @redshift
  • + 1
 EDIT: just in time, well done.

I'd keep that prize for sure.
  • + 1
 Nice bike ????
  • + 1
 Please help me
  • + 1
 In it to win it.
  • + 1
 what a machine!
  • + 1
 pretty sweet giveaway
  • + 1
 Yeah give it to me Big Grin
  • + 1
 I like the color.
  • + 1
 Make my dream come true
  • + 1
 Don't mind if I do!
  • + 1
 Wow, nice!
  • + 0
 I love these giveaways, better bloody win this one!!
  • + 0
 Would be a great bike to replace my girlfriends bike!
  • + 0
 sure hope it isn´t w pressfit bb
  • + 3
 If you get it for free, who cares...
  • + 1
 Wow - Please!!!
  • + 1
 nice bike
  • + 1
 I have, A MIGHTY NEED!
  • + 1
 That red - lovely!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.082013
Mobile Version of Website