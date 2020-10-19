Win a Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship Wildcard Entry with the Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2020

Oct 18, 2020
by FMB World Tour  
Photo by Kike Abelleira


Press Release: FMB World Tour


The Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award is all about aiming to reveal the next rising star of the Slopestyle world. With just a few regular competitions being held in 2020, two new categories were added to the contest; the People’s Choice and the Athlete’s Choice, both with its own set of prize packs. The submission period for the award closes at the end of October.


bigquotesI think the Rookie of the Year Award is a great chance for young riders. being able to ride with the top riders is sick and Crankworx tracks are next level compared to gold events. It´s a really great opportunity to develop as a rider. Tim Bringer

How to submit your video:

1. Get your buddy to film your line - it needs to feature at least 3 tricks in a row, with take-off and landing visible
2. Upload your video to Instagram and use these 3 hashtags in the caption: #fmbworldtour #ROTYBestLine and #RedBullBike3. To get your video in the running for the People's Choice Award, make sure to upload your video to the FMB World Tour Clippero Challenge or click-through in the embed below
4. Make sure your friends vote for your video to make it rise to the top of the leaderboard


bigquotesDon´t be afraid to take your chance, there is nothing to lose! You might already have a good line on your phone, filmed by your bro. All you need to do is submit it and you might get to ride those huge jumps as well! Tim Bringer

For more information, head over to www.fmbworldtour.com

