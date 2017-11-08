INDUSTRY INSIDER

Win This Custom Santa Cruz and More

Nov 8, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Jonas Johnson auction

A well-loved member of the cycling community, Jonas Johnson, passed away this year. Chris King—where Jonas worked for 12 years--is raising money to help Jonas’ family. You see, Jonas leaves behind a wife, two young kids and baby. Chris King, and a host of companies in our cycling community, are pitching in to try and help Jonas’ young family.

You can help out by entering to win this amazing bike and a bevy of very cool parts.

The entry fee is modest. The product on offer is stunning. And the cause is incredibly important. But you need to go to www.harryshoard.com and enter by November 12th to bring home the loot.

Jonas Johnson Auction Harry s Hoard Chris King Santa Cruz Bicycles Enve Moots Fox Racing Foxhead Continental SDG

Given what you could bring home, you’ll want to do just that…

You can win a Jonas Johnson-Edition Santa Cruz 5010 decked out in the Chris King Matte Punch components and decaled-up to match. The bike is dripping with a full XTR group, Enve/Chris King wheelset, Enve stem and handlebar, Fox front and rear suspension and Transfer seatpost, Continental Mountain King tires and a SDG Shibuya saddle, the seat that Jonas also included in his own bike builds (for which he was kind of famous). In short, it’s an amazing bike and it could be yours.


Jonas Johnson Auction Harry s Hoard Chris King Santa Cruz Bicycles Enve Moots Fox Racing Foxhead Continental SDG

There are plenty of other cool prizes on offer, including a set of Oakley Jawbreaker glasses, Moots titanium stem and seatpost, and Fox Proframe helmet, Attack shorts and Indicator Moth long sleeve jersey. There’s also a trio of Oakley packs in the mix. Here's a link to more photos.

In short, there's a crazy amount of very cool stuff to bring home. Ten bucks gets you a ticket—50 bucks gets you ten of `em! But if you want to win, you need to enter as soon as possible--you've got till Sunday November 12th. Jump on it.

Check out the bike and parts—you’re going to want to.

8 Comments

  • + 11
 As of the time I'm posting this, there are two comments in this section, both talking about how ugly the bike is. Really? That's your first reaction after reading this? First, it's an absolutely incredible bike -- more than anyone deserves for helping out with this cause. But more importantly, it's going to help the poor family -- a wife, two young kids and a baby who lost their husband and father. And you're talking about how ugly the bike is? Not how awful the situation is and how you can help, or how awesome it was for the companies involved to donate an unbelievable prize to help out this family... Which, by the way, speaks volumes to the kind of person Jonas must have been to want to help his family in this way. I'm not normally some huge bleeding heart, but damn, where is the humanity? Donate because you want to help, donate because you want to win the bike, or don't donate at all. But shut your trap talking about "ugly."
  • + 5
 All the best to te family and friends. Well done Chris King for supporting them too.
  • + 1
 This 'll be my first entry for anything, ever. Its for real people in real tragedy. Not a vague fundraiser that you really have no idea where the money goes.
  • + 1
 Agreed. Well done. It speaks volumes of how this company is operated. Good luck to the family.
