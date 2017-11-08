Win This Custom Santa Cruz and More



A well-loved member of the cycling community, Jonas Johnson, passed away this year. Chris King—where Jonas worked for 12 years--is raising money to help Jonas’ family. You see, Jonas leaves behind a wife, two young kids and baby. Chris King, and a host of companies in our cycling community, are pitching in to try and help Jonas’ young family.



You can help out by entering to win this amazing bike and a bevy of very cool parts.



The entry fee is modest. The product on offer is stunning. And the cause is incredibly important. But you need to go to www.harryshoard.com



Given what you could bring home, you’ll want to do just that…



You can win a Jonas Johnson-Edition Santa Cruz 5010 decked out in the Chris King Matte Punch components and decaled-up to match. The bike is dripping with a full XTR group, Enve/Chris King wheelset, Enve stem and handlebar, Fox front and rear suspension and Transfer seatpost, Continental Mountain King tires and a SDG Shibuya saddle, the seat that Jonas also included in his own bike builds (for which he was kind of famous). In short, it’s an amazing bike and it could be yours.





