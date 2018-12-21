SPONSORED

Win a Dainese HG Kit + Signed Jersey - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

HG is pure Dainese.

A line of progressive technical riding apparel for gravity athletes with uncompromising competitive spirit. Developed with the contributions of pro riders, you can rely on performance driven features, an athletic fit and advanced light materials that let you move fast and free.

High Gravity takes you down where you want to go, strong and in control.

Jersey: HG JERSEY 1 - $89.99
• Fitted sleeves
• Seamless performance enhancer constructions
• V-neck
• 65% polyester / 35% polyamide seamless knit fabric

Shorts: HG Shorts 2 – $109.99
• Adjustable waist straps
• DWR coated for added water repellency
• Elasticated lumbar and crotch inserts
• Two zippered side stash pocket
• 85% Nylon - 15% Spandex 4way stretch DWR 170 g/m² fabric

Knee Protection: Armoform Knee guards - $99.99
• Elastic bands with silicone grippers
• Crash Absorb soft memory foam
• Jersey Hole Highly Breathable, Run-Resistant mesh
• Calf power strap
• Crash Absorb side pads
• Polyethylene knee/shin plates

Signed Jerseys
• Also to be given away are one of two framed signed jerseys, one winner will get one signed by Troy Brosnan and the other winner will get one signed by Mark Wallace.

MSRP: $300 (2 separate prizes available)


www.dainese.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Dainese


