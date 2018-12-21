Win a Dainese HG Kit + Signed Jersey - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

HG is pure Dainese.



A line of progressive technical riding apparel for gravity athletes with uncompromising competitive spirit. Developed with the contributions of pro riders, you can rely on performance driven features, an athletic fit and advanced light materials that let you move fast and free.



High Gravity takes you down where you want to go, strong and in control.



Jersey: HG JERSEY 1 - $89.99

• Fitted sleeves

• Seamless performance enhancer constructions

• V-neck

• 65% polyester / 35% polyamide seamless knit fabric



Shorts: HG Shorts 2 – $109.99

• Adjustable waist straps

• DWR coated for added water repellency

• Elasticated lumbar and crotch inserts

• Two zippered side stash pocket

• 85% Nylon - 15% Spandex 4way stretch DWR 170 g/m² fabric



Knee Protection: Armoform Knee guards - $99.99

• Elastic bands with silicone grippers

• Crash Absorb soft memory foam

• Jersey Hole Highly Breathable, Run-Resistant mesh

• Calf power strap

• Crash Absorb side pads

• Polyethylene knee/shin plates



Signed Jerseys

• Also to be given away are one of two framed signed jerseys, one winner will get one signed by Troy Brosnan and the other winner will get one signed by Mark Wallace.



MSRP: $300 (2 separate prizes available)



www.dainese.com

