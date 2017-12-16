SPONSORED

Win a DMR Bikes Ultra-Festive Hamper - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 16, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 16 December

Prize Details:

1 x DMR Axe Cranks supplied in your arm length and with Blade ring and BB of your choice.

The DMR Axe crank is the ultimate all mountain bike crank. These DMR cranks have the strength needed for the biggest DH hits. Combined with the weight of a race-ready enduro set up we have created what we believe to be the best crank out there.

1 x DMR Brendog Vaults:

‘Big, Flat, Light, Strong…Matte black. Perfect for controlled chaos.’ - Brendog

1 x DMR Deathgrips pair in race compound edition:

Super soft 'race day' compound with secret super-tacky formula

Advent Calendar 2017 - 16 Dec DMR

www.dmrbikes.com.

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

6 Comments

  • + 10
 On the sixteenth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 2
 Aint no stopping him now
  • + 1
 DMR Dear Mr. Redshift, you will go down as the most memorable comment streak on PB. happy holidays! Smile
  • + 4
 Just got new cranks, and new DMR Vault pedals, so I'll pass on this and let someone else have a shot at them..
  • + 3
 I can use my DMR axe to cut down this years tree. The gift that keeps giving!
  • + 1
 Deathgrips are currently my favourite grip! Comfortable, lots of options and cheaper than most. Kudos to DMR for making a top rated product for a reasonable price.

