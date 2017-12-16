Win a DMR Bikes Ultra-Festive Hamper - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Prize Details:



1 x DMR Axe Cranks supplied in your arm length and with Blade ring and BB of your choice.



The DMR Axe crank is the ultimate all mountain bike crank. These DMR cranks have the strength needed for the biggest DH hits. Combined with the weight of a race-ready enduro set up we have created what we believe to be the best crank out there.



1 x DMR Brendog Vaults:



‘Big, Flat, Light, Strong…Matte black. Perfect for controlled chaos.’ - Brendog



1 x DMR Deathgrips pair in race compound edition:



Super soft 'race day' compound with secret super-tacky formula





www.dmrbikes.com

