Win a Ergon All-Mountain Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize package includes GA2 grips, SMA3 saddle, and BE2 backpack. Three Ergon products when paired together not only promise high quality and style, they also provide enjoyment on the trail through comfort and performance.



GA2:



• All-Mountain Optimized - The ergonomic form allows reduced gripping force.

• Grip zones are matched to the hand.

• Inner construction has a varied thickness to allow for greater damping.

• Super soft rubber compound made in Germany.

• Lock-on security through a single inboard aluminum clamp.

• 6 vibrant color options available.



SMA3 Comp:



• Performance and all-day comfort in a single saddle.

• Trail and gravity tuned design.

• Two saddle widths: S and M

• Orthopedic AirCell foam padding enhances support and pressure distribution.

• V-Shape for optimized freedom of movement and easy position changes.

• 3D Progressive Design provides flexible saddle shell and sit-bone pockets for ultimate comfort.



BE2:



• Ultralight and compact backpack for gravity disciplines.

• Horizontal hydration bladder sits at the waist of the pack for a lower center of gravity.

• Self-adjusting shoulder straps.

• Elastic waist belt.

• Integrated carrying system can carry a full-face or open-face helmet.

• Additional storage for carrying items such as a rain jacket, tools, a spare tube, and more.









www.ergonbike.com .



