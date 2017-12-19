SPONSORED

Win a Ergon All-Mountain Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 19 December

Prize Details:

Prize package includes GA2 grips, SMA3 saddle, and BE2 backpack. Three Ergon products when paired together not only promise high quality and style, they also provide enjoyment on the trail through comfort and performance.

GA2:

• All-Mountain Optimized - The ergonomic form allows reduced gripping force.
• Grip zones are matched to the hand.
• Inner construction has a varied thickness to allow for greater damping.
• Super soft rubber compound made in Germany.
• Lock-on security through a single inboard aluminum clamp.
• 6 vibrant color options available.

SMA3 Comp:

• Performance and all-day comfort in a single saddle.
• Trail and gravity tuned design.
• Two saddle widths: S and M
• Orthopedic AirCell foam padding enhances support and pressure distribution.
• V-Shape for optimized freedom of movement and easy position changes.
• 3D Progressive Design provides flexible saddle shell and sit-bone pockets for ultimate comfort.

BE2:

• Ultralight and compact backpack for gravity disciplines.
• Horizontal hydration bladder sits at the waist of the pack for a lower center of gravity.
• Self-adjusting shoulder straps.
• Elastic waist belt.
• Integrated carrying system can carry a full-face or open-face helmet.
• Additional storage for carrying items such as a rain jacket, tools, a spare tube, and more.


Advent Calendar prizing 19 Dec - Ergon

www.ergonbike.com.

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @ergonbike


42 Comments

  • + 66
 On the nineteenth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me,
Nineteen Ergon essentials,
Eighteen special Spectrals,
Seventeen sticky sealants,
Sixteen DMR Deathgrips,
Fifteen Whyte whippets,
Fourteen Afton apparels,
Thirteen crafty Kuats,
Twelve rotating Rotors,
Eleven fatty Fujis,
Ten Park Tool packages,
Nine full-face Resets,
Eight grippy saddles,
Seven Joystick jumbles,
Six Kore components,
Five POC protectives,
Four hides of Lizards,
Three Droppers dropping,
Two Fabric box sets,
And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee

Thanks for the preview @RedBurn Razz
  • + 2
 On the nineteenth day of Christmas, the imposter turned out to be, @RedBurn.... Nope, I don’t have the skills leaving it to the pro.
  • + 1
 @DonDP: Same thing running through my head. Huh.. Now replies work for me. Anyway...
  • - 5
  • + 6
 The inconsistency of the formatting between this post and the eighteen previously makes me very uncomfortable.
  • + 6
 I appreciate the formatting change. Much more readable.
  • + 8
 @Patrick9-32: Likewise, but the new formatting isn't the issue. It's the change. Mountain bikers don't like change. If it's new and different, it's automatically scary and should be shunned regardless of merits.
  • + 1
 Shif vs Burn In the Ultimate Advent Christmas Song Championship UACSC 25 Monday December 25th Preorder on Pay-per-view today
  • + 1
 @Smallbright: ADVENT Advent advent CALENDAR Calendar calendar SHOWDOWN showdown showdown. Reigning champion R R R R R REDDDDSSHHHIIFFFTT takes on the upstart challenger RRREDBURN in a comment section fight not seen since that guy who hated the Specialized Demo last logged in. BE THERE OR BE SQUARE
  • + 12
 My life is so dead that I waited for this until 12
  • + 6
 *Psst*. *Psst*! Yeah... you! Winner of the Spectral! Or the Whyte, for that matter. If you don't want/need it, I have an idea for what you could do with it... lol Drool Wink
  • + 15
 ...find out if it will blend?
  • + 3
 The prize that would fit my needs like a glove: 1. Currently need new and lighter backpack, 2. Need saddle as my Selle Italia just started to fall apart last week 3. Need new grips for the DH bike, old sunlines are disintegrating and so sticky. It would be perfect :-D
  • + 1
 Same, seat all tore up, crashed last week and one of my grips ripped, and my hydration pack is leaking everywhere.
  • + 1
 This is a great price. I'm not going to sign up as I already have two BE1 packs (so that I can swap the bladder, back protector and other contents to the other pack when one has gone dirty and/or sweaty after a ride. I love this pack. Weight nice and low, good flexibility, back protection (if you use the back protector obviously) and just enough room for the essentials. This one is slightly bigger than what I have but it is probably every bit as good. I would need some new grips but I'm not going to sign up just for that. So whoever wins, enjoy!
  • + 1
 The rules say a name is drawn at the end of each day, has anyone actually won any of these yet? I'd expect more gloating and excitement in the comment section after a few these complete bikes were won.

"12. At the end of each day (24hr period) during the Contest Period names will be drawn at random to determine winners of daily
prize(s)."
  • + 1
 Cheers from Nepal ???????? ..why isn't my country's flag shown ?????
  • + 1
 i was thinking the same, they also said that
"Winners will be announced and published on Advent Calendar page once confirmation has been received by winner within five (5)
days. If notification is not received within time period a redraw will occur."
  • + 0
 Huh... can't reply at the moment..so I'll post. Weird. @redshift... my sleep deprived brain wasn't sure lol, I thought it was Vader... nope, now I remember it was Palpatine. And Sidius? Anyway... LOLOL! The faux carol was removed. The mods are on your side; you have the force, nothing can stop you now... HURRAY FOR THE 24 DAYS OF MTB! Big Grin
  • + 1
 I'll pass the chance for this one on to the next guy. Just replaced all those items recently. Hoping my luck holds out for a bike or maybe we'll see a trip to crankworxs or rampage? That would be awesome
  • + 2
 Wouldn't mind winning some grips. Unlike geometry numbers you really have to try them yourself to find out.
  • + 1
 This would look good on my new commencal meta wich is all black at the moment
  • + 1
 I do love German rubber! Wink
  • - 1
 After Whyte and Spectral, today's prize does not impress me.... But actually it doesn't make a difference - since I won't win anything anyway.
  • + 1
 Cheers from Nepal ..why isn't my country's flag shown ?
  • + 0
 Hey man, get a grip! Get it? Grip because grips, right? Yeah.
  • - 1
 in short, you win something or and all a rip off? I'm confused

booh
  • + 1
 1 prize package with all of it
