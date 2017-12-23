SPONSORED

Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 23 December

Prize Details:

Elevate your bike maintenance with this professional level bike work stand and toolkit. The Pro Elite work stand is as heavy-duty as they come. It's stable on any surface and can support up to 85 pounds. The ratcheting quick release clamp head makes working on your bike a breeze. And if that's not enough to motivate you to take care of your baby, we've tossed in our top of the line Team Edition toolkit. 19 tools/25 functions in a TPU coated case that conveniently attaches to the Pro Elite. Both are portable which will allow you to take your bike maintenance as far as you want to roam.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

35 Comments

  • + 55
 On the twenty third day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Twenty three team toolkits, Twenty two epic Enves, Twenty one powerful Paragons, Twenty awesome AG-2s, Nineteen Ergon essentials, Eighteen special Spectrals, Seventeen sticky sealants, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 9
 The end is nigh!
  • + 3
 @redshift: Almost there... Amazing job and thanks for the entertainment Smile
  • + 12
 @redshift: Mate, if anyone deserves to sit back on xmas day with a job well done drink and ceegar its you my friend,first thing i look at even before entering the comp, excellent Smile
  • + 1
 Full alliteration for the win!
  • + 2
 PB staff should sing redshift comment and post video when they sing it, at the end of advent calendar
  • + 1
 I was wondering how you were going to fit Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack in to this rhyme...
  • + 0
 @mtbikeaddict: sorry big thumb hit red instead of green. Merry Christmas
  • + 1
 Awesome!!!
  • + 1
 I'll be waiting a video of you singing @redshift
  • + 1
 @Grug: No worries! Merry Christmas! Smile
  • + 33
 I’m not going to enter this one because I have an old bike and I’m guessing all the tools have changed like bikes. Oval shaped hex keys. Boost screw drivers. Tapered bike stand. Internal routings on the chain whip. Sigh.
  • + 11
 Sweet. Need some kit to fit my Enves with.
  • + 16
 So you're not selling them to buy a house or a wife?
  • + 8
 I'm a little worried I am going to win this then no longer have an excuse for not maintaining my bike.
  • + 5
 Do you really want to scratch these gorgeous tools?
  • + 1
 I have an Ultimate brand bike stand I bought in 1994 that this stand is essentially identical to. The big difference is that mine has a truing stand attached to the little vertical extension at the top above the clamp arm. In the 23 or so years I've owned it, it's never been troublesome, and is the one bike tool I have from the 90s that hasn't succumb to shifting standards or wear and tear. The truing stand has become somewhat less useful since it can't easily hold thru-axle wheels, but otherwise it'll clamp any frame type and is lightweight, sturdy, folds up compactly and has been durable as hell.
  • + 1
 Super badass gift! I've been "watching" about 3 diff Feedback Sports mech stands on eBay for over a year now. Just never pulled the trigger, haha. Keep using my neighbors Feedback stand instead. Or the other neighbors Park stand. My tool kit consists of an old, rusty flathead screwdriver (with broken tip), a rounded off hex key set(mixed standard and metric of course), trim nail hammer and some channel locks I found at the dumpster. Would be great to win this package but.....
  • + 0
 This is really cool but I already have almost everything in this. If I get it, this will be my trunk set of tools. When a I or a buddy has a trail side problem that doesn't need parts ordered, this can be whipped out. It looks like that stand can be compacted more easily than my Park Tools stand and the tool set comes in a travel case. Done deal.
  • + 1
 Every bike lovers dream, to have the perfect toolset to keep you lovely bikes running, very nice! The winner will be lucky, hope it's me!
  • + 1
 Yes please. Need a compact foldable stand for my van I am currently converting and the Feedback stand is one of the best, the tools would be a bonus!
  • + 4
 The end is nigh!
  • + 1
 I would prefer their Scorpion stand, it's super cool but it's hard to rationalise purchase of another bike stand (or so says my husband, I don't see any problems)
  • + 1
 Gonna give it a crack again, but I doubt I will win.......usual story for me lol
  • + 1
 oh man would be perfect for my bikepark camper van. Smile
  • + 1
 I wouldnt mind getting that set - super mint!
  • + 1
 If there S one thing on this advant calendar that I need, it's this one
  • + 1
 It's my birthday today! Give me this one! Haha. Happy holidays everyone!
  • + 1
 Happy birthday!
  • + 1
 finally I can become a mechanic, send them to Italy, at least one piece
  • + 1
 Chain whips are a PITA, is the “plier” design in this kit better?
  • + 2
 Well cassette pliers aren’t really a new invention, many brands make them haha but yes they’re infinitely better than chain whips
  • + 1
 WANT. WANT! wantwantwantwant
  • + 1
 Awesome
  • + 1
 This is a bad-ass gift!

