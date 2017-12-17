Win a Flow MK3 Wheelset and Quart of Sealant - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Prize Details:



The new Flow MK3 is wider, stronger, and lighter. The Flow’s legendary history on the World Cup DH circuit, combined with our WideRight 29mm internal width offers the perfect balance of tire stability for outstanding control at any speed. Genuine Bead Socket Technology rolls faster, corners harder, and withstands even bigger hits. Combined with a new shape, the Flow MK3 is born and bred for control at speed and perfect for technical trails and enduro racing.



Our sealant is the product that started a tubeless revolution and is the first choice of riders around the world for tubeless conversions and flat prevention!





www.notubes.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: