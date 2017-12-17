SPONSORED

Win a Flow MK3 Wheelset and Quart of Sealant - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 17 December

Prize Details:

The new Flow MK3 is wider, stronger, and lighter. The Flow’s legendary history on the World Cup DH circuit, combined with our WideRight 29mm internal width offers the perfect balance of tire stability for outstanding control at any speed. Genuine Bead Socket Technology rolls faster, corners harder, and withstands even bigger hits. Combined with a new shape, the Flow MK3 is born and bred for control at speed and perfect for technical trails and enduro racing.

Our sealant is the product that started a tubeless revolution and is the first choice of riders around the world for tubeless conversions and flat prevention!

PB Advent 2017 - Dec 17 Stans

www.notubes.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @StansNoTubes


Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79080 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64042 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50701 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48040 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47352 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44052 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42332 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41469 views

50 Comments

  • + 101
 On the seventeenth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Seventeen sticky sealants, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 24
 #1 fan right here bro... LOL I know a lot of people would contest that. At any rate... highlight of my mornings. Can't wait for the completion; PB staff should definitely have a video of them singing this. If they don't sing it, I think the comment section will. We're already singing it every morning in our heads. Big Grin
  • - 36
flag WAKIdesigns (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Since you are such an established christmas calender lister you could have stashed a bag of dicks in there
  • + 12
 @WAKIdesigns: #7
  • - 1
 @mtbikeaddict: let's start pushing for the video!!! Best Xmas tradition in the MTB history!!!
  • + 0
 By the time Dec. 24 comes around , your going to need a warehouse to keep everything. Holy smokes!!!. Well done.
  • + 8
 @WAKIdesigns: you win that whole bag waki! None of us want that prize
  • + 2
 @southoftheborder: Definitely!!! We want a music video! It shouldn't cost PB much you know... I've heard those videos can be made for a song... Wink Big Grin
  • + 13
 Now, these wheels, I could really use.
  • + 2
 me, too! have some mk2´s on my current rig and want to try or to have the wider mk3! always was pleased with the quality of the flow!
  • + 8
 When do winners get announced? The first sram item doesn’t even look to be won yet?
  • + 7
 Do you think people in other countries even stand a chance of winning???.
  • + 13
 @tomsk123: I won some sram guide rsc's on here so anything is possible
  • + 1
 @the-barn: good to know. Fingers crossed
  • + 7
 "Combined with a new shape"... what are we reinventing the wheel?
  • + 1
 Lol Big Grin
  • + 5
 Oh, redshift, where are thou?
  • + 5
 I sure hope they're an outdated standard.
  • + 1
 Funny, I just rode the last ride on my mk3 wheelset yesterday and took them apart to re-use the hub. I would ride another pair for sure! Though I may try different hoops this time.
  • + 4
 WHAT!!! NO CAMO???
  • + 1
 I saw a video where a trials rider had tire sealant, and a tubeless rim, and he literally couldn't manage to damage the tire enough to fail it permanently. Awesome new idea.
  • + 2
 What wheel size and hub dimension is it for, or do you get to choose when you win?
  • + 2
 I'm pretty sure you get to choose what size you want.
  • + 12
 Im gunna wait a few months if I win for the new wheel size and hub standard to hit the market.
  • + 3
 @Hammer48: Cool! My current bikes take 135x10 in the rear and 100x9 (qr) and 110x20 (not boost) in the front. But my new frame and forks are going to take 142x12 and 100x15 so I'm going to need new hubs anyway. Luckily Stans makes these rims in 26" too so I should be good with this set. Signing up!
  • + 1
 Not only will the sealant be perfect for the rims, but for other things as well! Wink
  • + 2
 IS there a 135mm option???
  • + 0
 My other question about wheel size and hub dimension here was answered that you get to choose (if you win). So in that case you'd have to option to choose for 135mm rear end spacing (x10mm qr, x10mm TA or x12mm TA). In that case I suppose that same Neo hub can at least also be converted to 142x12 if you ever swap to a different frame.
  • + 3
 @vinay: I need 26" too of course
  • + 1
 I’ve got a set of Stans Flow EX’s w/NEO hubs and they’re definitely awesome for the price, never had an issue.
  • + 1
 This would be so perfect for my Knolly build, this would help a lot, good luck everyone!
  • + 1
 Sweet! Send me a set of 26” with Boost Rear Hub!!
  • + 1
 Perfect winter wheels right there buddy
  • + 1
 I want thaaaat????????????
  • + 1
 that would be perfect for my new norco range 2017! Good luck everyone!
  • + 1
 Such a pimping wheel set.... Yes please!
  • + 1
 When/ where are winners announced ??
  • + 2
 "Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn."
  • + 1
 This would finish my bike build!
  • + 1
 Is flow the name of a rapper?
  • + 1
 Man i would love a pair of those!
  • + 1
 It's already18 Frown
  • + 1
 Stans the man! I'm in
  • + 1
 hot!
  • + 1
 Nice wheelset!!!
  • + 1
 What hub?
  • + 1
 Cracking rims.
  • + 1
 I desire this.
  • + 1
 I need this.
  • - 3
 Can I has Stans?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.058786
Mobile Version of Website