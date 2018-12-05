SPONSORED

Win a Flow MK3 Wheelset & Quart of Sealant - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

The Flow MK3 is wider, stronger, and lighter. The Flow’s legendary history on the World Cup DH circuit, combined with our WideRight 29mm internal width offers the perfect balance of tire stability for outstanding control at any speed. Genuine Bead Socket Technology rolls faster, corners harder, and withstands even bigger hits. Combined with a new shape, the Flow MK3 is born and bred for control at speed and perfect for technical trails and enduro racing.

Our sealant is the product that started a tubeless revolution and is the first choice of riders around the world for tubeless conversions and flat prevention!

• Tubeless ready with rim tape and valves installed
• 29mm internal width for tires up to 2.8"" Low-profile shape rolls faster, lasts longer, and helps stop tire pinch flats
• Even lighter than the Flow EX
• Laterally stiffer and stronger for improved handling
• 25% stiffer and stronger for improved handling
• More durable rim shape and alloy
• Neo hubs accelerate quicker and last longer
• Built on the proven success of our Flow EX on the World Cup DH circuit
• Most trusted tubeless system for easy setup and low maintenance
• Sapim Secure Lock aluminum nipples
• Available for Shimano or SRAM XD cassettes
• Available for all current axle systems, including Cannondale Lefty SL, Lefty Supermax, SRAM Predictive Steering, Boost 110mm, Boost 148mm, 150mm, and Super Boost Plus 157mm spacing
• WideRight optimized for 2.35”-2.80” Trail and All-mountain tires


MSRP: Over $700 USD


www.notubes.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @stansnotubes


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
75912 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
71382 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
67469 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
65654 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
58371 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
53718 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
49370 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
49102 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, Five spectacular Stans, Four playful Polygons, Three breathtaking Braces, Two dashing DBXes, And SRAM Code stoppers in type arr ess cee
  • + 2
 First! Take it away, @redshift! Smile
  • + 1
 Yep. Last year he was hard to beat
  • + 1
 Veewwyy noice

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025884
Mobile Version of Website