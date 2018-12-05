Win a Flow MK3 Wheelset & Quart of Sealant - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The Flow MK3 is wider, stronger, and lighter. The Flow’s legendary history on the World Cup DH circuit, combined with our WideRight 29mm internal width offers the perfect balance of tire stability for outstanding control at any speed. Genuine Bead Socket Technology rolls faster, corners harder, and withstands even bigger hits. Combined with a new shape, the Flow MK3 is born and bred for control at speed and perfect for technical trails and enduro racing.



Our sealant is the product that started a tubeless revolution and is the first choice of riders around the world for tubeless conversions and flat prevention!



• Tubeless ready with rim tape and valves installed

• 29mm internal width for tires up to 2.8"" Low-profile shape rolls faster, lasts longer, and helps stop tire pinch flats

• Even lighter than the Flow EX

• Laterally stiffer and stronger for improved handling

• 25% stiffer and stronger for improved handling

• More durable rim shape and alloy

• Neo hubs accelerate quicker and last longer

• Built on the proven success of our Flow EX on the World Cup DH circuit

• Most trusted tubeless system for easy setup and low maintenance

• Sapim Secure Lock aluminum nipples

• Available for Shimano or SRAM XD cassettes

• Available for all current axle systems, including Cannondale Lefty SL, Lefty Supermax, SRAM Predictive Steering, Boost 110mm, Boost 148mm, 150mm, and Super Boost Plus 157mm spacing

• WideRight optimized for 2.35”-2.80” Trail and All-mountain tires





MSRP: Over $700 USD



www.notubes.com

