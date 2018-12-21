SPONSORED

Win a Fox Proframe Mink Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

The Fox Proframe Mink Helmet is the lightest and most breathable full face helmet we have ever created. Designed to perform at the highest levels for aggressive all mountain riders and enduro racers, it packs DH certified protection into a superlight shell via our patent pending, fully integrated chinbar. With 15 Big Bore intake and 9 exhaust vents, the Proframe Helmet offers open face level airflow and breathability to keep you cool on even the longest and most challenging climbs; and once you reach the top, it gives you the confidence to ride to your limits on even the toughest of descents.

• Ultra-lightweight enduro and all mountain helmet
• Patent pending integrated chinbar
• Highly breathable, moisture wicking and anti-microbial liner
• 24 Big Bore vents for unrivaled breathability
• Fixed visor is positioned perfectly for maximum air flow
• Fidlock® SNAP helmet buckle provides quick entry and exit
• MIPS™ impact protection system reduces rotational forces in a crash
• Dual density Varizorb™ EPS liner provides improved protection
• Our lightest DH certified helmet: 750g. (size medium)

MSRP $249.95 USD


www.foxracing.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Yeti SB130
58326 views
Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America
51015 views
YT Officially Parts Ways With Aaron Gwin & Neko Mulally
47087 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
46274 views
Win a 100% Aircraft Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41165 views
2018 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
38985 views
MUST WATCH: Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave Shut Whistler Down - Sound of Speed
36183 views
Field Test: Trance vs Sensor vs Habit vs SB130
34532 views

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Interesting dianese clothing shaped proframe
  • + 3
 Wait to after midnight PST not to win.
  • + 2
 @pinkbike the link is going back to yesterday's comp.
  • + 2
 Can it xc?
  • + 1
 What is the difference between the Mink/Moth versions?
  • + 1
 Graphics.
  • - 1
 can you shutup

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027383
Mobile Version of Website