Win a Fox Proframe Mink Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The Fox Proframe Mink Helmet is the lightest and most breathable full face helmet we have ever created. Designed to perform at the highest levels for aggressive all mountain riders and enduro racers, it packs DH certified protection into a superlight shell via our patent pending, fully integrated chinbar. With 15 Big Bore intake and 9 exhaust vents, the Proframe Helmet offers open face level airflow and breathability to keep you cool on even the longest and most challenging climbs; and once you reach the top, it gives you the confidence to ride to your limits on even the toughest of descents.



• Ultra-lightweight enduro and all mountain helmet

• Patent pending integrated chinbar

• Highly breathable, moisture wicking and anti-microbial liner

• 24 Big Bore vents for unrivaled breathability

• Fixed visor is positioned perfectly for maximum air flow

• Fidlock® SNAP helmet buckle provides quick entry and exit

• MIPS™ impact protection system reduces rotational forces in a crash

• Dual density Varizorb™ EPS liner provides improved protection

• Our lightest DH certified helmet: 750g. (size medium)



MSRP $249.95 USD



www.foxracing.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: