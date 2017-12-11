SPONSORED

Win a Fuji Bikes Bighorn 1.1 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 11, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 11 December

The Bighorn is a modern hardtail with contemporary geometry and spec that is up to the challenge of just about any trail. The 27.5-Plus tires on the Bighorn provide gobs of traction and stability for increased confidence on the trail and act as micro suspension so you don't get beat up hammering over roots and rocks. This Plus Hardtail is a great bike for anyone looking to have a good time out on the trails!

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.
Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
9 Comments

  • + 9
 On the eleventh day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 0
 Pinkbike you owe redshift 1 a serious prize or prizes 2 video of staff singing this for us and 3 prize for me please ????
  • + 0
 Yesssssss
  • + 1
 I was like: " how can an aluminium Hardtail without a dropper, without a high-end fork and NX-group be 3000 Bucks ?!?!" turns out the pic is the 1.5 build wich is $ 1.500... which seems reasonable.
  • + 1
 Would make a decent parts donor for someone wanting to step up from the 26" game... talking about myself here Wink
  • + 2
 Now this is worth entering. First one so far that has appealed to me.
  • + 1
 Gonna pass on this one
  • + 1
 eee magariiiii
  • + 1
 Looking good Smile

