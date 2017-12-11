Win a Fuji Bikes Bighorn 1.1 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Prize Details:





The Bighorn is a modern hardtail with contemporary geometry and spec that is up to the challenge of just about any trail. The 27.5-Plus tires on the Bighorn provide gobs of traction and stability for increased confidence on the trail and act as micro suspension so you don't get beat up hammering over roots and rocks. This Plus Hardtail is a great bike for anyone looking to have a good time out on the trails!







www.fujibikes.com .



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here .



CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @fujibikes





