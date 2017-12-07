SPONSORED

Win a Joystick Bicycle Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
advent head dec 7 - Joystick

Prize Details:

Analog Carbon Bar:

The Analog Carbon is the handlebar of choice of the Ibis Enduro Team and Downhill World Champion, Loic Bruni of the Specialized Gravity Team. Race tested, the Analog Carbon Bar is a lightweight performer that challenges the misconceptions about the durability of carbon handlebars.

Binary Saddle:

Engineered for the rigors of Enduro racing, the Binary saddle features anatomical comfort without sacrificing performance. With a compact, low profile nose and Real Rider Geometry, the Binary is the choice for any race-ready rider or urban minimalist.

Available in 3 colours – Black with White Graphics, Black with Neon Graphics, and Black with Red Graphics.

Emulator Pedal:

The Emulator Pedals are lightweight at 197 grams per pedal. Each pedal features a fully CNC machined platform out of 6061 Aluminum with a 4140 Cro-mo Steel (9/16”) axle and a High load DU bushing and cartridge bearing. An optimized concave shape with 9 perfectly placed tunable pins per side.


advent prizing day 7

ridejoystick.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Joystick


1 Comment

  • + 11
 On the seventh day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee

Post a Comment



