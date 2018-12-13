SPONSORED

Win a Joystick Prize Pack Including Bar, Stem, Grips & Saddle - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Prize Pack includes 8-Bit Alloy bar, Binary Stem, Binary Grips and a Binary Saddle.

8-Bit Alloy Bar
The 8-BIT handle bar is made from an extremely strong but light-weight Aluminium Alloy. It is the preferred bar of the Loic Bruni and Finn Iles and is available in three rises (20mm, 28mm or 38mm) it measures 800mm (31.5 inches) and is made to help you control your ride. Available in black and gun metal grey, every single 8-BIT bar has been designed and developed for performance and with both a 31.8mm or 35mm diameter you can achieve a race ready-weight with an optimized flex for improved feel.
$85 USD

Binary Stem
It’s first or nothing when it comes to racing. The Binary stem is light but maintains the strength and stiffness necessary to deliver consistent race-winning performance. This fully CNC-machined stem has an incredibly precise bar interface that’s light enough for your race bike and strong enough for gravity rides. Available in 35mm and 50mm lengths, the Binary stem uses a carbon and alloy friendly bar/stem interface with an increased clamping surface. By increasing the clamping surface area and utilizing our controlled clamping system we have created a stronger and more precise stem.
$120 USD

Binary Grips
Joystick single clamp grips are both carbon and alloy friendly. The Binary single clamp grips feature an ergonomic inner region and an outer knurl pattern with waffle for extra grip and control. These grips are made from a specially formulated compound that is durable yet tacky for a difference you're guaranteed to feel!
$25 USD

Binary Saddle
Engineered for the rigors of Enduro racing, the Binary saddle features anatomical comfort without sacrificing performance. With a compact, low profile nose and Real Rider Geometry, the Binary is the choice for any race-ready rider or urban minimalist.
$60 USD

Total MSRP $290 USD



www.ridejoystick.com.

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

@RideJoystick


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Rate their stuff - the Builder saddle has been one of my favourites. Keen to try a set of their bars
  • + 2
 sooo sick!!!!
  • + 2
 Sick!!!

