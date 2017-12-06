Win a Kore Rivera Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Rivera MX Grips: Super Soft Pruven Kraton Single Density Rubber BMX Style With Flange Angled Mushroom Design Helps Prevent Mud Build Up Kore Thermo End Plugs 135mm Length Black/Bile Weight - 137g (Pair) Rivera Pedals: AL6061-T6 Forged With Post CNC Large Body With 36 Reverse Fitting Replaceable 7mm Pins Cr-Mo 9/16" Axle Sealed Bearings with DU Bushing Bead Blast Black with Laser Graphics Weight – 429g

Rivera Stem: AL6061-T6 3D Forged CNC Centre Bore To Reduce Weight Cross Clamp Steerer Bolts Zero Degree Rise 42.5mm Extension 31.8 Bar Bore, 1 1/8 Steerer Clamp, 36mm Stack Height Polished Black, Laser Logos Weight - 182g Rivera Handlebar: AL7050-T6 Triple Butted 31.8 Bar Clamp Diameter BMX Inspired 2 Degree Upsweep, 10 Degree Backsweep 65mm Rise 720mm Wide HRT graphics Black Bile Weight - 297g Rivera Saddle: Thick PU Foam Nylon Fibre Pivotal Base Weight Saving Hollow Pivotal Bolt 1pcs Cover With Embossed Graphics Front & Rear Bumpers For Added Strength Black Stealth Weight – 308g

korecomponents.com

