Win a Kore Rivera Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Banner Dec 6 - Kore

Prize Details:


Rivera Stem:
AL6061-T6 3D Forged
CNC Centre Bore To Reduce Weight
Cross Clamp Steerer Bolts
Zero Degree Rise
42.5mm Extension
31.8 Bar Bore, 1 1/8 Steerer Clamp, 36mm Stack Height
Polished Black,
Laser Logos
Weight - 182g

Rivera Handlebar:
AL7050-T6 Triple Butted
31.8 Bar Clamp Diameter
BMX Inspired 2 Degree Upsweep, 10 Degree Backsweep
65mm Rise
720mm Wide
HRT graphics
Black Bile
Weight - 297g

Rivera Saddle:
Thick PU Foam
Nylon Fibre Pivotal Base
Weight Saving Hollow Pivotal Bolt
1pcs Cover With Embossed Graphics
Front & Rear Bumpers For Added Strength
Black Stealth
Weight – 308g

Rivera MX Grips:
Super Soft Pruven Kraton Single Density Rubber
BMX Style With Flange
Angled Mushroom Design Helps Prevent Mud Build Up
Kore Thermo End Plugs
135mm Length
Black/Bile
Weight - 137g (Pair)

Rivera Pedals:
AL6061-T6 Forged With Post CNC
Large Body With 36 Reverse Fitting Replaceable 7mm Pins
Cr-Mo 9/16" Axle
Sealed Bearings with DU Bushing
Bead Blast Black with Laser Graphics
Weight – 429g


Adventprizing Dec 6 - Kore

korecomponents.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Kore-USA


