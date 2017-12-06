Win a Kore Rivera Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Rivera Stem:
AL6061-T6 3D Forged
CNC Centre Bore To Reduce Weight
Cross Clamp Steerer Bolts
Zero Degree Rise
42.5mm Extension
31.8 Bar Bore, 1 1/8 Steerer Clamp, 36mm Stack Height
Polished Black,
Laser Logos
Weight - 182g
Rivera Handlebar:
AL7050-T6 Triple Butted
31.8 Bar Clamp Diameter
BMX Inspired 2 Degree Upsweep, 10 Degree Backsweep
65mm Rise
720mm Wide
HRT graphics
Black Bile
Weight - 297g
Rivera Saddle:
Thick PU Foam
Nylon Fibre Pivotal Base
Weight Saving Hollow Pivotal Bolt
1pcs Cover With Embossed Graphics
Front & Rear Bumpers For Added Strength
Black Stealth
Weight – 308g
Rivera MX Grips:
Super Soft Pruven Kraton Single Density Rubber
BMX Style With Flange
Angled Mushroom Design Helps Prevent Mud Build Up
Kore Thermo End Plugs
135mm Length
Black/Bile
Weight - 137g (Pair)
Rivera Pedals:
AL6061-T6 Forged With Post CNC
Large Body With 36 Reverse Fitting Replaceable 7mm Pins
Cr-Mo 9/16" Axle
Sealed Bearings with DU Bushing
Bead Blast Black with Laser Graphics
Weight – 429g
