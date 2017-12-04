Win a Lizard Skins Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Prize Details:





Cache Lifestyle backpack:



Style meets durability with the Cache Lifestyle Backpack. The roll top opening and magnetic clip together provide an adjustable storage space to protect all of your necessities. The side zip pocket provides quick access to your electronic devices. The rugged and sleek urban style is designed for everyone.



Monitor glove:



A no-nonsense comfortable glove with an engineered fit and an affordable price! The Monitor has a perforated AX Suede palm, articulated fingers and a breathable strapless design that make it a versatile glove that works well for almost any riding discipline.



Charger Lock on grip:



Feel the comfort of our popular Charger grip. The unique pattern gives the Charger grip an amazingly comfortable feel that is soft yet long-lasting. Lock-on grips include the grips, clamps, screws and plugs.

Length: 130 mm,Weight (with plugs): 105 grams, Diameter: 31.25 mm









www.lizardskins.com .



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here .



CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE ADVENT CALENDAR CONTEST

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @LizardSkins





