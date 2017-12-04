SPONSORED

Win a Lizard Skins Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 4, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Prize Details:


Cache Lifestyle backpack:

Style meets durability with the Cache Lifestyle Backpack. The roll top opening and magnetic clip together provide an adjustable storage space to protect all of your necessities. The side zip pocket provides quick access to your electronic devices. The rugged and sleek urban style is designed for everyone.

Monitor glove:

A no-nonsense comfortable glove with an engineered fit and an affordable price! The Monitor has a perforated AX Suede palm, articulated fingers and a breathable strapless design that make it a versatile glove that works well for almost any riding discipline.

Charger Lock on grip:

Feel the comfort of our popular Charger grip. The unique pattern gives the Charger grip an amazingly comfortable feel that is soft yet long-lasting. Lock-on grips include the grips, clamps, screws and plugs.
Length: 130 mm,Weight (with plugs): 105 grams, Diameter: 31.25 mm


Advent prizing Dec 4 - lizard skins

www.lizardskins.com.

