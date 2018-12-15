SPONSORED

Win a Mongoose Guide Sport Adventure Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Adventure begins where the pavements ends, and the Mongoose Guide Sport 700c adventure bike is ready to go wherever the ride may take you. With its relaxed, upright geometry, the Guide Sport offers more comfort whether you’re commuting to work or bikepacking across the country. A few of the key features include:

• 700c adventure geometry and Tectonic® T2 aluminum frame provides increased strength and decreased weight for a more agile ride
• Increased chainstay spacing to accommodate a 1.95" tire for increased off-road grip and stability
• Relaxed geometry for comfortable all-day rides
• 29" wheels with 1.75" tires for fast, controlled riding on the road or off the beaten path
• Stash Pack frame bag offers plenty of storage for the necessities of a long ride

This bike begs to be taken down those forgotten roads and trails that you’ve been meaning to ride and experience. Most of all, the Guide Sport is a steady reminder that riding is about having fun and soaking up your surroundings.

MSRP: $899 USD


www.mongoose.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @mongoosebikes


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
92014 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
82181 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
57687 views
Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
56405 views
Win an ENVE M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
49888 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
46384 views
A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?
43359 views
9 Bikes from Australia's 2018 Cannonball Festival
40634 views

12 Comments

  • + 6
 Absolutely nailed the pinkbike readership with this prize!!!
  • + 1
 It does have relaxed geometry after all. 64° adventure bike here we come!
  • + 2
 What do you think the Pinkbike readership is? Its not all teenagers on parent bought rigs. Hung beside my hardcore steal hardtail and carbon ‘enduro’ bike is a carbon road bike and a gravel grinder like this Mongoose that I did adventure touring on earlier this year as well as hack about my village and take on holiday with the family. All of those bikes get good outings, the mtbs more so. Obviously!
I will happily win the Mongoose all be it it needs more bottle cage bolts by the look of it.
  • + 1
 Pb definitely has a wide range of readership, but the vast majority is mtb content. I don't think anyone would be disappointed adding another bike to their range, just might be less appealing to most than something like a teocali or bootr would be.
  • + 1
 "Get your fitness levels up in a flash"

Forget about all these training programs, drugs, supplements, sleep... I'll just get myself on of these and -flash- fitness levels are up Smile .
  • + 5
 pass
  • + 1
 I can only hold 3 beers in the bag and only 1 cage on the DT. This is laughable.
  • + 1
 Ι 'd love a bike like this. Coupled with my am ht would make a great quiver of two. Size small please!
  • + 1
 Crack and Fail is about to go the way of ASE.
  • + 1
 Nope.
  • + 0
 Waiting for redshifts carols
  • + 1
 Very good!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025513
Mobile Version of Website