Win a Mongoose Guide Sport Adventure Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Adventure begins where the pavements ends, and the Mongoose Guide Sport 700c adventure bike is ready to go wherever the ride may take you. With its relaxed, upright geometry, the Guide Sport offers more comfort whether you’re commuting to work or bikepacking across the country. A few of the key features include:
• 700c adventure geometry and Tectonic® T2 aluminum frame provides increased strength and decreased weight for a more agile ride • Increased chainstay spacing to accommodate a 1.95" tire for increased off-road grip and stability • Relaxed geometry for comfortable all-day rides • 29" wheels with 1.75" tires for fast, controlled riding on the road or off the beaten path • Stash Pack frame bag offers plenty of storage for the necessities of a long ride
This bike begs to be taken down those forgotten roads and trails that you’ve been meaning to ride and experience. Most of all, the Guide Sport is a steady reminder that riding is about having fun and soaking up your surroundings.
I will happily win the Mongoose all be it it needs more bottle cage bolts by the look of it.
Forget about all these training programs, drugs, supplements, sleep... I'll just get myself on of these and -flash- fitness levels are up .
