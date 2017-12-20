SPONSORED

Win a Set of AG-2 Grips Signed by Aaron Gwin - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 20, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
PB advent 2017 - Dec 20 ODI

Prize Details:

Our initial partnership with Aaron Gwin produced numerous innovations that pushed grip technology to new levels. With the new AG2 Grips, we wanted to continue to push the limit even further. The AG2 grips feature an ultra soft “Pro Compound” material with an improved knurl pattern that provides extra tackiness and control along with reduced vibration transfer. We coupled these features with an offset grip pattern to allow more padding where it is needed most without creating a large bulky grip. We then redesigned the most impact prone portions of the grips to provide an even better feel and accurate control when riding. The result is the most aggressive mix of traction and comfort of any DH grip available.


odigrips.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Odigrips


Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
80287 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64323 views
2018 Canyon Torque - First Ride
52295 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
51923 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
49430 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48560 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
46956 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44385 views

7 Comments

  • + 10
 On the twentieth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Twenty awesome AG-2s, Nineteen Ergon essentials, Eighteen special Spectrals, Seventeen sticky sealants, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 6
 Posted within 2 minutes of the day being up. Dedication and keeping the phonies away
  • + 1
 Well deeeeeemn
  • + 2
 @mjstencel beat me to it... I was about to say that... well done redshift! Almost done!
  • + 1
 I was hoping for twenty grippy Gwinners.
  • + 4
 I don't have a bike to mount these. So I'm gonna sit this one out and then Pinkbike will give me the Canyon Spectral because I'm such a good person right?
  • + 2
 'Murica.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028939
Mobile Version of Website