Win a Set of AG-2 Grips Signed by Aaron Gwin - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Our initial partnership with Aaron Gwin produced numerous innovations that pushed grip technology to new levels. With the new AG2 Grips, we wanted to continue to push the limit even further. The AG2 grips feature an ultra soft “Pro Compound” material with an improved knurl pattern that provides extra tackiness and control along with reduced vibration transfer. We coupled these features with an offset grip pattern to allow more padding where it is needed most without creating a large bulky grip. We then redesigned the most impact prone portions of the grips to provide an even better feel and accurate control when riding. The result is the most aggressive mix of traction and comfort of any DH grip available.







