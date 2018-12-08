Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Prize Pack includes 170mm Dropper Post, Bash Guide & Alu Pedals



170mm Dropper Post and Remote

• The only adjustable travel dropper post, with a super low stack height and short effective length to let you fit the longest post possible. The low profile, short throw lever design gives you a stronger grip on your bars when dropping your post.

• $248 USD



Bash Guide

• The chain guide of choice for Yeti Cycles, Rocky Mountain, Ibis and Orbea EWS teams. Available in 5 colours to match your bike.

• Keeps your chain secure on even the roughest of tracks and protect your chainring from rock strikes.

• $79 USD



Alu Pedals

• Flat pedals win medals, fact. Unclip, free you ride and bring the fun back with our mega grippy, light weight, large platform flats. Clip less, drift more. Available in 5 colours.

• $125 USD



• Total MSRP $450 USD





www.oneupcomponents.com

