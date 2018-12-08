SPONSORED

Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Prize Pack includes 170mm Dropper Post, Bash Guide & Alu Pedals

170mm Dropper Post and Remote
• The only adjustable travel dropper post, with a super low stack height and short effective length to let you fit the longest post possible. The low profile, short throw lever design gives you a stronger grip on your bars when dropping your post.
• $248 USD

Bash Guide
• The chain guide of choice for Yeti Cycles, Rocky Mountain, Ibis and Orbea EWS teams. Available in 5 colours to match your bike.
• Keeps your chain secure on even the roughest of tracks and protect your chainring from rock strikes.
• $79 USD

Alu Pedals
• Flat pedals win medals, fact. Unclip, free you ride and bring the fun back with our mega grippy, light weight, large platform flats. Clip less, drift more. Available in 5 colours.
• $125 USD

• Total MSRP $450 USD



www.oneupcomponents.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @OneUpComponents


Must Read This Week
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
71615 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
61270 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
51140 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
50423 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
49295 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
49279 views
Win Leatt's DBX 4.0 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
42294 views
Video: Steve Peat & Nico Vouilloz Have 'Unfinished Business'
39610 views

7 Comments

  • + 3
 Wow, I actually really want this one.
  • + 1
 Same. All (well, almost all) the stuff I don't have and most want/need.
  • + 1
 Really could have used the Stans wheelset, but being that my reverb is in such bad cond. the One Up dropper would be most welcome. Good luck folks.
  • + 2
 That's some sweet kit right there.
  • + 1
 Would go nicely with the edc tool that I’ve asked Santa for.
  • + 1
 That would be nice!
  • - 1
 ????????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024190
Mobile Version of Website