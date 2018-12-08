Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Pack includes 170mm Dropper Post, Bash Guide & Alu Pedals
170mm Dropper Post and Remote • The only adjustable travel dropper post, with a super low stack height and short effective length to let you fit the longest post possible. The low profile, short throw lever design gives you a stronger grip on your bars when dropping your post. • $248 USD
Bash Guide • The chain guide of choice for Yeti Cycles, Rocky Mountain, Ibis and Orbea EWS teams. Available in 5 colours to match your bike. • Keeps your chain secure on even the roughest of tracks and protect your chainring from rock strikes. • $79 USD
Alu Pedals • Flat pedals win medals, fact. Unclip, free you ride and bring the fun back with our mega grippy, light weight, large platform flats. Clip less, drift more. Available in 5 colours. • $125 USD
7 Comments
Post a Comment