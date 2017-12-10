Win a Park Tool Home Mechanic Repair Stand and Apron - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

SPONSORED

Dec 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Prize Details:

This repair stand and shop apron set will be a great update to your home workshop!

The SA-3 is made from heavy 10oz cotton canvas with two rows of reinforced pockets for stashing pens, parts and tools. The special cross back design removes pressure from the neck for all day comfort. 

The PCS-10 is designed to quickly fold small, adjust in height and clamp a huge variety of tubing and tubing sizes. The unique three-point leg system creates an extremely solid base capable of handling nearly any bike. 

www.parktool.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

5 Comments

  • + 4
 On the tenth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 6
 It's by far the most practical and appeals to the most riders.
  • + 2
 This to me is so far the coolest one!
  • + 1
 cool, a his and hers prize ????
  • + 0
 Dear Santa ....

