Win a Pike DJ from RockShox - Crankworx Fantasy

Jun 22, 2017 at 8:42
Jun 22, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Crankworx Innsbruck
Win a Pike DJ from RockShox - Crankworx Fantasy

Play the next round of Crankworx Fantasy, at fantasy.crankworx.com, by selecting who you think will top the scoreboard for the Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox.

Our second day of Crankworx Fantasy action is rolling out from Innsbruck, and we've got a Pike DJ from RockShox to give away to the lucky winner of the Pumptrack Daily League! Get your team together in the next 24 hours, and this sweet prize could be yours. Details below.


Pike DJ: Charge higher

Win a Pike DJ from RockShox - Crankworx Fantasy


Jumps are getting bigger, tricks are evolving further, and the slopestyle and dirt jumping crowd needs a fork that facilitates this progression. Enter Pike DJ: little brother to the award winning Pike, with the stout 35mm chassis, it is light enough to boost higher and stiff enough to shred berms harder, available in 100 and 140mm travel versions. The custom tuned Charger damper stands up on jump faces and the specific Solo Air system provides heaps of bottom-out progression to help butter the landings. Everything you love in Pike, but cleared for the biggest take offs.


Win a Pike DJ from RockShox - Crankworx Fantasy


Follow along with all the action as we go LIVE to the world for our first broadcast event of Crankworx Innsbruck.

Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, June 23, 8–10p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8a.m. NZST


Adrien Loron Ultimate Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo Sean StDenis

Win a Pike DJ from RockShox - Crankworx Fantasy


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
101342 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
91645 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
76825 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
61465 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
47819 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
47395 views
Moments in Time - Video
38358 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
35094 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026417
Mobile Version of Website