Win a POC Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Tectal Helmet:



The well-ventilated Tectal has been specifically developed for aggressive trail riding and enduro racing and incorporates the aramid bridges system from POC's proven and award-winning Trabec helmet. The reinforced EPS liner provides a high level of protection and the unibody shell construction, introduced in POC's groundbreaking Octal road cycling helmet, further enhances the safety properties and construction integrity of the helmet while maintaining a low weight.



Joint VPD System Knee:



The Joint VPD System Knee is a highly flexible, 2-ply knee protector which conforms with international shock absorption standards. The knee protector features a highly efficient ventilation system and an outer fabric which is made with high-tenacity polyamide yarns for low friction and high abrasion resistance. VPD is the perfect material for mountain biking as it wraps around a rider's body shape when warm, which gives great freedom of movement on a bike. To protect riders during a fall, the VPD technology then hardens on impact to help minimize injury.



Joint VPD System Elbow:



The Joint VPD System Elbow is a highly flexible 2-ply elbow protector which conforms with international shock absorption standards. The elbow protector features a highly efficient ventilation system and an outer fabric which is made with high tenacity polyamide yarns for low friction and high abrasion resistance. VPD is the perfect material for mountain biking as it wraps around a riders body shape when warm which gives great freedom of movement on a bike. To protect riders during a fall the VPD technology then hardens on impact to help minimise injury.



Resistance Pro DH Tee:



The Resistance Pro DH Tee is constructed with a range of advanced fabrics, specifically the strategically placed Cordura reinforcements, water-repellent DWR treatment and twin layer fabric on the shoulders to reduce friction. The jersey is highly functional and offers excellent moisture management, comfort, quick drying and can be easily used with different VPD protection systems. The Tee features short sleeves which is ideal for warmer conditions or riding preference.



Resistance Pro DH Shorts:



The Resistance Pro DH shorts have been constructed with a range of technologies and fabrics to provide the best possible comfort and protection when riding downhill. The shorts feature ceramic coated Super Fabric which combines high durability, abrasion resistance and low friction and a pre-shaped fit for optimal ride comfort and use with knee pads. The shorts are reinforced at the rear, have integrated stretch and water repellency. The inclusion of strategically placed mesh and velcro resistant fabric ensures that the shorts are perfectly placed to manage the demands of downhill mountain biking.



Resistance Enduro Adj Glove:



The Resistance Enduro adjustable glove has been designed to meet the specific needs of enduro riding by ensuring all-day protection and performance. Highly breathable and robust fabrics, combined with an optimized ride fit and feel, provide a glove that is ideal for long days on the trail. The adjustable velcro wrist closure provides an ability to fine-tune and personalize the fit.









www.pocsports.com



Happy Holidays!

