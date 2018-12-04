SPONSORED

Win A Polygon Trid ZZ Custom Edition - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Polygon Trid ZZ is Polygon's slopestyle bike - tested and developed in collaboration with Sam Reynolds and Kurt Sorge. The custom designed ALX alloy frame features an ultra stiff, 69-degree tapered head tube with a 426mm reach and a low 331mm BB height. A threaded BB, and ultra-low standover means this bike is ready for trickery. The bike comes spec'd with a 100mm RockShox Pike DJ fork and Rockshox Monarch rear shock, SRAM GX DH 7 speed drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. The shifters come standard on the handlebar, however can be easily moved to the downtube if needed. Specially made for Pinkbike readers, coming in a fresh gloss orange on flat black paint job, this bike is not only spec'd for performance, but looks awesome too.

Fork: RockShox Pike Dj, Travel 100mm, Tapered Steerer
Rear Shock: RockShox Monarch R, 7.5”X2.00”(190X51mm), M8X22mm
Head Set: Polygon Internal Sealed Bearing Id:44/56mm
Stem: Alloy, 40mm
Handlebar: Alloy, 750mm
Derailleur & Shifter: SRAM GX DH 1x X-Horizon
Crank Set: Samox Taf15-D32Na 32T, 170mm, Narrow Wide
Pedals: Flat Pedal Nylon Composite
Brake: Shimano Mt501, Hydraulic Disc Brake w/ Sm-Rt56 160mm
Wheel Set: Alloy Double Wall Rims w/ Alloy Hubs
Tires: Schwalbe Table Top, 26” X 2.25”
Color: Black
Weight: 13.6 Kg

MSRP: $1,999 USD (But this is one custom made so you can't actually purchase it!)


www.polygonbikes.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Polygonbikes


7 Comments

  • + 1
 On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, Four playful Polygons, Three breathtaking Braces, Two dashing DBXes, And SRAM Code stoppers in type arr ess cee
  • + 1
 On a side note, four bikes mean I'm basically a sponsored rider ????
  • + 4
 I wish i win
  • + 1
 do people even enter for the day when they know it's something they just don't want ?
  • + 4
 Why wouldn't someone want this? It's a sweet slopestyle bike and if you don't like jumps you can sell it. Seems like a win win to me.
  • + 1
 You're too serious man..just enjoy this
  • + 0
 O my god!!! It's still the fourth but..ah I mean look at the prize!! This bike would be proud to be ridden by Indonesian people like me huahahaha..come to papa baby..

