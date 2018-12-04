Win A Polygon Trid ZZ Custom Edition - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Polygon Trid ZZ is Polygon's slopestyle bike - tested and developed in collaboration with Sam Reynolds and Kurt Sorge. The custom designed ALX alloy frame features an ultra stiff, 69-degree tapered head tube with a 426mm reach and a low 331mm BB height. A threaded BB, and ultra-low standover means this bike is ready for trickery. The bike comes spec'd with a 100mm RockShox Pike DJ fork and Rockshox Monarch rear shock, SRAM GX DH 7 speed drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. The shifters come standard on the handlebar, however can be easily moved to the downtube if needed. Specially made for Pinkbike readers, coming in a fresh gloss orange on flat black paint job, this bike is not only spec'd for performance, but looks awesome too.



Fork: RockShox Pike Dj, Travel 100mm, Tapered Steerer

Rear Shock: RockShox Monarch R, 7.5”X2.00”(190X51mm), M8X22mm

Head Set: Polygon Internal Sealed Bearing Id:44/56mm

Stem: Alloy, 40mm

Handlebar: Alloy, 750mm

Derailleur & Shifter: SRAM GX DH 1x X-Horizon

Crank Set: Samox Taf15-D32Na 32T, 170mm, Narrow Wide

Pedals: Flat Pedal Nylon Composite

Brake: Shimano Mt501, Hydraulic Disc Brake w/ Sm-Rt56 160mm

Wheel Set: Alloy Double Wall Rims w/ Alloy Hubs

Tires: Schwalbe Table Top, 26” X 2.25”

Color: Black

Weight: 13.6 Kg



MSRP: $1,999 USD (But this is one custom made so you can't actually purchase it!)



www.polygonbikes.com

