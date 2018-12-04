Win A Polygon Trid ZZ Custom Edition - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Polygon Trid ZZ is Polygon's slopestyle bike - tested and developed in collaboration with Sam Reynolds and Kurt Sorge. The custom designed ALX alloy frame features an ultra stiff, 69-degree tapered head tube with a 426mm reach and a low 331mm BB height. A threaded BB, and ultra-low standover means this bike is ready for trickery. The bike comes spec'd with a 100mm RockShox Pike DJ fork and Rockshox Monarch rear shock, SRAM GX DH 7 speed drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. The shifters come standard on the handlebar, however can be easily moved to the downtube if needed. Specially made for Pinkbike readers, coming in a fresh gloss orange on flat black paint job, this bike is not only spec'd for performance, but looks awesome too.
