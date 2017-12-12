Win a Rotor Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:
ROTOR R-HAWK Crank Set
ROTOR's R-Hawk enduro cranks are the gold standard for strength and stiffness, and the modular design is ready for whatever bottom bracket standard shows up next. Spanish innovation & manufacturing let you push your limits while your bike performs.
Lengths: 165, 170, 175
Chainring sizes: 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T, 38T
Crank protector colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, black
Axle compatibility: standard, boost, DH
MSRP: $349
ROTOR Qrings
Are you Q-curious? ROTOR makes Qrings for almost every crank interface, and can give you more leverage when pedaling. They also use a specially hardened aluminum, making your rings last multiple times longer than softer alloys used by most brands. Made in Spain.
MSRP $80
rotorbike.com
