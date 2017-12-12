SPONSORED

Win a Rotor Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 12 December

Prize Details:

ROTOR R-HAWK Crank Set
ROTOR's R-Hawk enduro cranks are the gold standard for strength and stiffness, and the modular design is ready for whatever bottom bracket standard shows up next. Spanish innovation & manufacturing let you push your limits while your bike performs.
Lengths: 165, 170, 175
Chainring sizes: 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T, 38T
Crank protector colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, black
Axle compatibility: standard, boost, DH
MSRP: $349

ROTOR Qrings
Are you Q-curious? ROTOR makes Qrings for almost every crank interface, and can give you more leverage when pedaling. They also use a specially hardened aluminum, making your rings last multiple times longer than softer alloys used by most brands. Made in Spain.
MSRP $80

Advent Calendar 2017 - December 12

rotorbike.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.
Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @ROTORBikeComponents


7 Comments

  • + 12
 On the twelfth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 7
 Rumor has it Redshift types this daily and doesn't do copy and paste.
  • + 2
 On the Twelfth day I am going to tell my girlfriend that her cooking is not the key to my heart, a set of Rotor crank set is. I hope their be a Thirteenth!
  • + 1
 Surely, tomorrow we'll see something from E-thirteen?
/edit: DUH, that was on the 3rd day. :dumb:
  • + 1
 guess i'm addicted to crank cocaine
  • + 1
 On the twelfth day, I didn't win a Rotor Prize Package. As well, also.
  • + 1
 Sees rotor, can win chainring- go figure

Post a Comment



