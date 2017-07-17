SPONSORED

Win a Seriously Fun Trip to Mont-Sainte-Anne With GT

Jul 17, 2017
by GT Bicycles  
Fun is Serious Business

GT Bicycles is giving you the chance to win a trip to Canada to hang out at the Mont Sainte-Anne World Cup with the GT Factory Racing team. This is your chance to get into the pits, hang out with the athletes, and get a World Cup experience like no other!

To enter follow @gtbicycles on social media and post an image or video of you taking fun seriously. Be sure to include the hashtag #srslyfuncontest and the handle @gtbicycles in the posts’ caption.

The grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Mont-Sainte-Anne, including airfares, transfers, and meals. So get on social media, and get serious about having fun! Entries close July 20.

Wyn Masters. Sven Martin Photo.
Want to come hang out at a world cup with the GT Factory Racing Team?

funisseriousbusiness.com


MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
84687 views
Trek Debuts New RE:aktiv Thru Shaft Shock Technology
65603 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
57152 views
From the Top: David Turner
46576 views
What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
44374 views
Mavic Deemax - Return of the King?
42290 views
Run It: Cam Zink at Darkfest - Video and Photo Epic
41537 views
Team Videos: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
35165 views

2 Comments

  • + 3
 Wynning
  • + 1
 Wheelie Wheelie Wynning

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034231
Mobile Version of Website