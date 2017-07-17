Win a Seriously Fun Trip to Mont-Sainte-Anne With GT



GT Bicycles is giving you the chance to win a trip to Canada to hang out at the Mont Sainte-Anne World Cup with the GT Factory Racing team. This is your chance to get into the pits, hang out with the athletes, and get a World Cup experience like no other!



To enter follow @gtbicycles on social media and post an image or video of you taking fun seriously. Be sure to include the hashtag #srslyfuncontest and the handle @gtbicycles in the posts’ caption.



The grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Mont-Sainte-Anne, including airfares, transfers, and meals. So get on social media, and get serious about having fun! Entries close July 20.





