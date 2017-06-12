Win a Seriously Fun Trip to the MSA World Cup



GT Bicycles is giving you the chance to win a trip to Canada and intern at the Mont Sainte-Anne World Cup with the GT Factory Racing team. This is your chance to get into the pits, hang out with the athletes, and get a World Cup experience like no other!



To enter follow @gtbicycles on social media and post an image or video of you taking fun seriously. Be sure to include the hashtag #srslyfuncontest and the handle @gtbicycles in the posts’ caption.



The Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for two to Mont-Sainte-Anne, including airfares, transfers, and meals.





Want to come hang out at a world cup with the GT Factory Racing Team?



But that's not all…



Around the world, there will be runner up prizing, so everyone can share in the serious amounts of fun.



Get on social media, tag #srslyfuncontest for your chance to win.



