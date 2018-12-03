SPONSORED

Win A Space Brace Prize Pack including a Pair of Space Brace Ankle Braces - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Do your ankles a favour this Holiday Season and keep riding without limitations. Space Brace is a high performance ankle brace designed to offer superior ankle support. It’s non-bulky, sleek design fits comfortably in any footwear. Designed and Tested by Professional Athletes.

Prevent. Protect. Recover.

The prize pack includes:
• Pair of Space Brace Ankle Braces
• Space Brace Beanie
• Space Brace Phone Socket
• Space Brace Sock Guy Socks
• Space Brace Sticker Pack
• Space Brace UFO Crew Neck


www.thespacebrace.com.

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @SpaceBrace


1 Comment

  • + 4
 Brace yourself...Christmas is coming.

