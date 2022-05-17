Win a Specialized Turbo Levo SL & Improve Lives in Tanzania

PRESS RELEASE: Grumeti Fund K2N Stage

Fanie Kok of Specialized Soil Searching on K2N's first stage, Assault on Kili

Specialized Turbo Levo SL

How you can win this Turbo Levo SL and improve lives in Tanzania

A single $10 raffle ticket provides a half-day community training

to one Tanzanian farmer AND builds 5 meters of MTB trail.

The reason we help one another in our daily lives is because we need each other. — Mwajuma Subwayda, one of Ester’s neighbors

MENTIONS: