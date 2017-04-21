PRESS RELEASES

Win a Seriously Fun Trip to Whistler Mountain Bike Park’s Opening Weekend

Apr 21, 2017
by GT Bicycles  
Post, Tag and Stay Tuned!

by GTBicycles
Views: 172    Faves: 0


Contestants in North America may have a chance at an all expense paid, 3 day trip for two to Whistler! Plus winners get decked out in free ride kits and enjoy a VIP experience at the mountain.

It's simple, all you need to do is Post, Tag and Stay Tuned:

1. Post a photo or video showing your take on how ‘Fun is serious business’
2. Tag #GTWhistlerContest in this post
3. Check out funisseriousbusiness.com/GTWhistlerContest for rules and regs.


Entries will be judged by a panel of GT Factory Racing Athletes and the lucky winner will find out on 4/26!

#SRSLYFUN

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles / @WhistlerMountainBikePark


5 Comments

  • + 3
 Oh and " Your account settings must be set to "unprotected" and/or "public" in order for your Tweets to be viewable by Sponsor. ".. that too.

Posting to pinkbike would be waaaaaay easier @GTBicycles Wink . But your rules are your rules.
  • + 2
 Must read the fine print to understand the instructions. So to help my fellow riders, here's the key part:

"HOW TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES: There is NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to participate. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. During the Sweepstakes Period, using your Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook account (each an “Account”), post an image or video of your interpretation of “Fun being Serious Business”.

Including a photo or video will not increase your chances of winning and will not be used during the random selection. Be sure to include the hashtag #GTWhistlerContest when you share on Twitter, Instagram, or comment on Facebook or your entry will not be eligible. Your caption and hashtags together are your entry (“Entry”)."

A post on Pinkbike does not count!
  • + 1
 Boo hashtag tweet crap.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



