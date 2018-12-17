Win a Thule Subterra Luggage 75cm - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The Thule Subterra Luggage 75cm is the perfect travel companion for those longer trips when nothing can get left behind. Designed to keep clothing and personal items separate from riding gear and accessories, this burly roller can be checked as one large duffel or can split apart if it tips the scale at the baggage counter. The rigors of travel can take a toll on luggage, luckily this 90L roller has rugged oversized wheels, sturdy V-Tubing on its telescoping handle, and upgraded YKK zippers throughout. The entire Thule Subterra collection offers versatile and built-to-last luggage, duffels, backpacks, laptop bags and travel accessories that are ready for any journey.
• 2-in-1 feature offers one large bag that unzips into two separate bags to avoid overweight fees with airlines • Spacious interior divides into two separate compartments • Tough, oversized wheels • V-Tubing telescoping handles • Durable exoskeleton and molded polycarbonate back panel • Top, side and bottom grab handles for easy lifting and rearranging • Quick access zippered pocket for keys, wallet and smaller items
This bike begs to be taken down those forgotten roads and trails that you've been meaning to ride and experience. Most of all, the Guide Sport is a steady reminder that riding is about having fun and soaking up your surroundings.
