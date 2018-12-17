Win a Thule Subterra Luggage 75cm - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The Thule Subterra Luggage 75cm is the perfect travel companion for those longer trips when nothing can get left behind. Designed to keep clothing and personal items separate from riding gear and accessories, this burly roller can be checked as one large duffel or can split apart if it tips the scale at the baggage counter. The rigors of travel can take a toll on luggage, luckily this 90L roller has rugged oversized wheels, sturdy V-Tubing on its telescoping handle, and upgraded YKK zippers throughout. The entire Thule Subterra collection offers versatile and built-to-last luggage, duffels, backpacks, laptop bags and travel accessories that are ready for any journey.



• 2-in-1 feature offers one large bag that unzips into two separate bags to avoid overweight fees with airlines

• Spacious interior divides into two separate compartments

• Tough, oversized wheels

• V-Tubing telescoping handles

• Durable exoskeleton and molded polycarbonate back panel

• Top, side and bottom grab handles for easy lifting and rearranging

• Quick access zippered pocket for keys, wallet and smaller items



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

