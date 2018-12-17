SPONSORED

Win a Thule Subterra Luggage 75cm - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

The Thule Subterra Luggage 75cm is the perfect travel companion for those longer trips when nothing can get left behind. Designed to keep clothing and personal items separate from riding gear and accessories, this burly roller can be checked as one large duffel or can split apart if it tips the scale at the baggage counter. The rigors of travel can take a toll on luggage, luckily this 90L roller has rugged oversized wheels, sturdy V-Tubing on its telescoping handle, and upgraded YKK zippers throughout. The entire Thule Subterra collection offers versatile and built-to-last luggage, duffels, backpacks, laptop bags and travel accessories that are ready for any journey.

• 2-in-1 feature offers one large bag that unzips into two separate bags to avoid overweight fees with airlines
• Spacious interior divides into two separate compartments
• Tough, oversized wheels
• V-Tubing telescoping handles
• Durable exoskeleton and molded polycarbonate back panel
• Top, side and bottom grab handles for easy lifting and rearranging
• Quick access zippered pocket for keys, wallet and smaller items

MSRP: $349.95 USD


www.thule.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Thule


5 Comments

  • + 4
 "This bike begs to be taken down those forgotten roads and trails that you’ve been meaning to ride and experience. Most of all, the Guide Sport is a steady reminder that riding is about having fun and soaking up your surroundings."

Anything can be a bike these days so don't be surprised to see a product featured here that, to the untrained eye, might look like a bag.
  • + 1
 It's a confidence inspiring ride and seems like it has more travel than it actually does. The dropper handle is the icing on the lazy journalism cake. Props.
  • + 2
 On the seventeenth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Seventeen titanic Thules,
Sixteen awesome Aircrafts,
Fifteen glorious Guides,
Fourteen thoughtful Topeaks,
Thirteen jazzed-up Joysticks,
Twelve vibrant Vectals,
Eleven exceptional Enves,
Ten cavernous CamelBaks,
Nine overwhelming Öhlins,
Eight One up ornaments,
Seven perfect Parachutes,
Six amazing AG2s,
Five spectacular Stans,
Four playful Polygons,
Three breathtaking Braces,
Two dashing DBXes,
And SRAM Code stoppers in type arr ess cee
  • + 1
 Backpacks ( 100 L ) much better for those longer trips when nothing can get left behind.
  • + 1
 I've got this one in the bag

