Win a TLD Stage Race Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

The all-new Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.

• 11 High Flow air intakes and 14 Open Core exhaust ports with deep max air flow internal channeling
• MIPS brain protection system reduces rotational forces to the brain in certain crash scenarios
• X-static pure silver comfort liner delivers high performance odor protection and quick-dry moisture wicking (*Helmet includes 2 liners - 13/10mm and 2 neck rolls 25/15mm)
• JAWPAD / lo-profile cheekpads use Xstatic fabric and super soft interior surface for maximum comfort and breathability (*Helmet includes 3 sizes - 35/25/15mm)
• 690 grams (1.5 lbs) size M/L
• INTEGRATED ANODIZED ALUMINUM / plastic breakaway hardware (Extra set included)
• FIDLOCK magnetic buckle system
• DRAWSTRING BAG with breathable mesh paneling
• 3 Year Limited Warranty


MSRP: $295 USD


www.troyleedesigns.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

  • + 10
 Sometimes I fell like I should have gotten into marketing, and my job could just be coming up with descriptions like "open core exhaust ports with deep max airflow internal channeling"
  • + 3
 The strap on the child’s version of this helmet could be the KIDDY FIDlock............... you’re welcome.

