Win a TLD Stage Race Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The all-new Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.
• 11 High Flow air intakes and 14 Open Core exhaust ports with deep max air flow internal channeling • MIPS brain protection system reduces rotational forces to the brain in certain crash scenarios • X-static pure silver comfort liner delivers high performance odor protection and quick-dry moisture wicking (*Helmet includes 2 liners - 13/10mm and 2 neck rolls 25/15mm) • JAWPAD / lo-profile cheekpads use Xstatic fabric and super soft interior surface for maximum comfort and breathability (*Helmet includes 3 sizes - 35/25/15mm) • 690 grams (1.5 lbs) size M/L • INTEGRATED ANODIZED ALUMINUM / plastic breakaway hardware (Extra set included) • FIDLOCK magnetic buckle system • DRAWSTRING BAG with breathable mesh paneling • 3 Year Limited Warranty
