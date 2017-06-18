Win a Trip to Crankworx Whistler

Brett Rheeder (CAN) drops into his winning Red Bull Joyride run last August, on the cusp of finally securing the first place spot he coveted for so long at Crankworx in Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx Brett Rheeder (CAN) drops into his winning Red Bull Joyride run last August, on the cusp of finally securing the first place spot he coveted for so long at Crankworx in Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Matt Jones launches it in practice Friday in Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton

Canadian Brett Rheeder reads the course on Saturday as he lines up a run for today's competition. Photo: Fraser Britton

With the sun shining and the green grass full of spectators, the crowds are already building for today's show. Photo: Fraser Britton