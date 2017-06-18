Win a Trip to Crankworx Whistler

Jun 18, 2017 at 3:01
Jun 18, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Crankworx Les Gets 2017

WHISTLER CANADA - AUGUST 21 on August 21 2016 at Crankworx in Whistler British Columbia Canada. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx

Brett Rheeder (CAN) drops into his winning Red Bull Joyride run last August, on the cusp of finally securing the first place spot he coveted for so long at Crankworx in Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Have you picked your favourite athletes for the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle today? There's still time to get in on this double game of Crankworx Fantasy. By selecting who you think will place top-six on the scoreboard this weekend and next in the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda and Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle , you could be on your way to Crankworx Whistler.One lucky person took home Loris Vergier's custom painted Fox helmet, after playing the Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS game. There's still play the daily contests all week during Crankworx Innsbruck.

However, if you want to come to Red Bull Joyride, it's time to jump in the game here:
Fantasy.Crankworx.com.

Then don't miss watching as it all plays out in a few hours.

The quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle will be LIVE on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and Crankworx.com.

Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

The view from practice?

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler - Crankwork Fantasty contest
Matt Jones launches it in practice Friday in Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler - Crankwork Fantasty contest
Canadian Brett Rheeder reads the course on Saturday as he lines up a run for today's competition. Photo: Fraser Britton

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler - Crankwork Fantasty contest
With the sun shining and the green grass full of spectators, the crowds are already building for today's show. Photo: Fraser Britton

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler - Crankwork Fantasty contest
Report from the course? Higher, faster... bigger. Photo: Fraser Britton

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler - Crankwork Fantasty contest
Photo: Fraser Britton

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler - Crankwork Fantasty contest
Photo: Fraser Britton

Brett Rheeder Slopestyle Practice
Photo: Fraser Britton

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
86653 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
78935 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
72968 views
Fox Float DPX2 Shock - First Ride
64546 views
NS Snabb Plus 1 – Review
50278 views
WynTV: How Did Gwin Do it? - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
48372 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
43070 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
42305 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032007
Mobile Version of Website