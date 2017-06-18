Win a Trip to Crankworx Whistler

Brett Rheeder (CAN) drops into his winning Red Bull Joyride run last August, on the cusp of finally securing the first place spot he coveted for so long at Crankworx in Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx
Have you picked your favourite athletes for the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
today? There's still time to get in on this double game of Crankworx Fantasy
. By selecting who you think will place top-six on the scoreboard this weekend and next in the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
and Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
, you could be on your way to Crankworx Whistler.
One lucky person took home Loris Vergier's custom painted Fox helmet, after playing the Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS
game. There's still play the daily contests all week during Crankworx Innsbruck.
However, if you want to come to Red Bull Joyride
, it's time to jump in the game here: Fantasy.Crankworx.com
.
Then don't miss watching as it all plays out in a few hours.
The quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle
will be LIVE on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV
, Pinkbike and Crankworx.com
.
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST
The view from practice?
Matt Jones launches it in practice Friday in Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton
Canadian Brett Rheeder reads the course on Saturday as he lines up a run for today's competition. Photo: Fraser Britton
With the sun shining and the green grass full of spectators, the crowds are already building for today's show. Photo: Fraser Britton
Report from the course? Higher, faster... bigger. Photo: Fraser Britton
Photo: Fraser Britton
Photo: Fraser Britton
Photo: Fraser Britton
