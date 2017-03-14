Win a Trip to the European Crankworx of Your Choice

Sign up for the Crankworx Fantasy Contest opens today at fantasy.crankworx.com
, and closes on the last day of competition, April 2.
Every entrant is automatically sent regular fantasy player tips in the Crankworx Fantasy Newsletter and it’s a great way to stay in touch for broadcast times. Whether a brand new fan, or seasoned rider, it’s entirely possible the trip could be yours as last season’s winner, new mountain biker and casual fan, Amanda Chingman, found out.
Bottoms up if you take on Richie Rude (USA) for the GIANT Toa Enduro. You will be toasting a big win or drowning your sorrows as, at $9700, he's the priciest player in the race. And the defending world champion in the Enduro World Series, he also might be worth it.
“I think all fantasy sports have some element of luck to them, so being disconnected, somewhat, from the sport, I perhaps was able to pick people others might have passed over,” says Chingman. “You don’t have to be Rachel Atherton to win this competition. Anyone can win and that’s what often makes competitions like this very fun for everyone.”
The league is free to enter and open to fans in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France and Germany who have reached the age of majority where they reside. The grand prize includes a five-day trip to either Crankworx Les Gets
or Crankworx Innsbruck
, and the lucky winner will receive complementary VIP tickets, accommodation and $500 CAN spending money for building the winning team of athletes from those competing at Crankworx Rotorua.
Riders included in the Fantasy Contest are assigned a value for each event they race based on their relative success in the sport. Snag Troy Brosnan
(AUS) as one of your downhill riders, for example, and you will be getting a bankable man with impressive odds for the win—though it will limit your ability to stack on more top performers. Flush out a prospective superstar like Dakotah Norton—a cheaper steal with podium finishes, but few 2016 results—and you just might find a little extra bang for your buck in your roster.
Big air without a care. That crazy Canuck, Casey Brown, will cost only $9300 in the Crankworx Rotorua Air DH, where she just might podium alongside top contenders like Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Jill Kintner (USA) or Anneke Beerten (NED).
Each season Crankworx works hard to build new options into the game and the Crankworx Rotorua Fantasy Contest will launch a number of awesome new features:
• Players will be able to create a custom league with a group of friends or workmates to play against one another in an office pool
• New players will be able to sign up and play right through to the end of the festival
• Stronger password reset options will make it easy for returning players to jump into the game, even if their computer has forgotten their digits
Follow along by watching all four LIVE broadcasts, and check in for updates in the fantasy database following each competition.
Miss an event? Don’t worry! You can see the full broadcast, following each event on CWX TV
, available on Crankworx.com
and YouTube
, following each show. The final, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, will remain on the homepage of Crankworx.com for three days following the event. It will also remain available on Red Bull TV
.
Connor Mahuika (NZ) rides for bread and cheese and a $7800 bet.The teen rocketed to international pump track stardom last season in Rotorua, spurred on by a rowdy group of screaming friends promising sandwiches if he could just make it to the final round. He nearly did, calling it a night in fourth place.
Events involved in the Crankworx Rotorua Fantasy Contest include:
• GIANT Toa Enduro
• Crankworx Rotorua Air DH
• Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style
• Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
• Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS
• Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Crankworx Rotorua Broadcast schedule:Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style
Thursday, March 30 Wednesday, March 29
17h00-19h00 NZDT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. PDT
6h00-8h00 CESTRotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, March 31 Thursday, March 30
19h00-21h00 NZDT 11:00 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Friday, March 31 – Saturday, April 1) PDT
8h00-10h00 CESTCrankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS
Saturday, April 1 Friday, March 31
16h00-18h00 NZDT 8:00 p.m.- 10 p.m. PDT
5h00-7h00 CESTCrankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Sunday, April 2 Saturday, April 1
11:30-14:30 NZST 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. PDT
01h30-4h30 CEST
All four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle
are broadcast LIVE, on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV
and Crankworx.com
. The Rotorua Slopestyle event, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, is the finale of the festival, on April 1 and April 2, 2017, depending on time zone. Please check the listings below.
He's won it once, but can he do it again? Martin Soderstrom (SWE) would be a safe $9000 bet in the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style.
He will cost a pretty penny at $9500, but after last year's performance, no one could deny Loic Bruni (FRA) is a ringer.
