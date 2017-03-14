Win a Trip to the European Crankworx of Your Choice

Mar 14, 2017 at 6:00
Mar 14, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Crankworx Rotorua 2017 logo

Adrien Loron vs Mickey Haderer at the Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox during Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx
Adrien Loron (FRA) will be worth a cool $9500 on the pump track, but he might be a diamond in the rough in the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS. Photo: Clint Trahan

Play the Crankworx Fantasy Competition and you could be on your way to Innsbruck or Les Gets

This summer, you could touch down in the Portes du Soleil, for Crankworx Les Gets, and venture to the epicenter of freestyle action, Crankworx Innsbruck, as the gravity world descends on Europe.

bigquotesThis is going to be a magical summer for mountain biking. We’re launching a new festival in Innsbruck, a new bike park location in the heart of the Alps, and returning to a historic centre for gravity riding, Les Gets. And all you have to do to come along is build a winning team of your favourite mountain biking stars, then tune into Crankworx Rotorua later this month to see how it all unfolds.Darren Kinnaird, Crankworx General Manager

Sign up for the Crankworx Fantasy Contest opens today at fantasy.crankworx.com, and closes on the last day of competition, April 2.

Every entrant is automatically sent regular fantasy player tips in the Crankworx Fantasy Newsletter and it’s a great way to stay in touch for broadcast times. Whether a brand new fan, or seasoned rider, it’s entirely possible the trip could be yours as last season’s winner, new mountain biker and casual fan, Amanda Chingman, found out.

Richie Rude hits Top of the World in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Stage 5 of the SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized.

Bottoms up if you take on Richie Rude (USA) for the GIANT Toa Enduro. You will be toasting a big win or drowning your sorrows as, at $9700, he's the priciest player in the race. And the defending world champion in the Enduro World Series, he also might be worth it.

“I think all fantasy sports have some element of luck to them, so being disconnected, somewhat, from the sport, I perhaps was able to pick people others might have passed over,” says Chingman. “You don’t have to be Rachel Atherton to win this competition. Anyone can win and that’s what often makes competitions like this very fun for everyone.”

The league is free to enter and open to fans in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France and Germany who have reached the age of majority where they reside. The grand prize includes a five-day trip to either Crankworx Les Gets or Crankworx Innsbruck, and the lucky winner will receive complementary VIP tickets, accommodation and $500 CAN spending money for building the winning team of athletes from those competing at Crankworx Rotorua.

Riders included in the Fantasy Contest are assigned a value for each event they race based on their relative success in the sport. Snag Troy Brosnan (AUS) as one of your downhill riders, for example, and you will be getting a bankable man with impressive odds for the win—though it will limit your ability to stack on more top performers. Flush out a prospective superstar like Dakotah Norton—a cheaper steal with podium finishes, but few 2016 results—and you just might find a little extra bang for your buck in your roster.

Casey Brown racing in the Fox Air DH Crankworx Whistler 2015. Photo by Scott Robarts .
Big air without a care. That crazy Canuck, Casey Brown, will cost only $9300 in the Crankworx Rotorua Air DH, where she just might podium alongside top contenders like Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Jill Kintner (USA) or Anneke Beerten (NED).

Each season Crankworx works hard to build new options into the game and the Crankworx Rotorua Fantasy Contest will launch a number of awesome new features:

• Players will be able to create a custom league with a group of friends or workmates to play against one another in an office pool
• New players will be able to sign up and play right through to the end of the festival
• Stronger password reset options will make it easy for returning players to jump into the game, even if their computer has forgotten their digits

Follow along by watching all four LIVE broadcasts, and check in for updates in the fantasy database following each competition.

Miss an event? Don’t worry! You can see the full broadcast, following each event on CWX TV, available on Crankworx.com and YouTube, following each show. The final, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, will remain on the homepage of Crankworx.com for three days following the event. It will also remain available on Red Bull TV.

at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx
Connor Mahuika (NZ) rides for bread and cheese and a $7800 bet.The teen rocketed to international pump track stardom last season in Rotorua, spurred on by a rowdy group of screaming friends promising sandwiches if he could just make it to the final round. He nearly did, calling it a night in fourth place.

Events involved in the Crankworx Rotorua Fantasy Contest include:

GIANT Toa Enduro
Crankworx Rotorua Air DH
Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style
Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS
Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Crankworx Rotorua Broadcast schedule:

Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style

Thursday, March 30 Wednesday, March 29
17h00-19h00 NZDT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. PDT
6h00-8h00 CEST

Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox

Friday, March 31 Thursday, March 30
19h00-21h00 NZDT 11:00 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Friday, March 31 – Saturday, April 1) PDT
8h00-10h00 CEST

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS

Saturday, April 1 Friday, March 31
16h00-18h00 NZDT 8:00 p.m.- 10 p.m. PDT
5h00-7h00 CEST

Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Sunday, April 2 Saturday, April 1
11:30-14:30 NZST 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. PDT
01h30-4h30 CEST

All four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle are broadcast LIVE, on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV and Crankworx.com. The Rotorua Slopestyle event, the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, is the finale of the festival, on April 1 and April 2, 2017, depending on time zone. Please check the listings below.

Martin Soderstrom and Ryan Howard catch up before the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style event at Crankworx Rotorua. Photo by clint trahan Crankworx
He's won it once, but can he do it again? Martin Soderstrom (SWE) would be a safe $9000 bet in the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style.

Loic Bruni during the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by iXS at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand on March 13 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx
He will cost a pretty penny at $9500, but after last year's performance, no one could deny Loic Bruni (FRA) is a ringer.

MENTIONS: @SramMedia / @officialcrankworx
5 Comments

  • + 5
 "While anyone can play, only participants from Canada, the United States of America, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France and Germany are eligible to win."
in bird culture that is considered as a d.ck move.
  • + 1
 The contest isn't open for people from Québec/Canada. I guess it's because there isn't a french version of the contest rules and Web page.

So well....good luck to any of you! I'm out!
  • + 1
 I mean, it doesn't say anything about excluding Quebec, and your English seems decent enough to be able to enter and participate without your preferred language. Go for it dude, it can't hurt.
  • + 1
 Am I missing something? I've bought all the best riders and still have $49k left. The rules aren't particularly clear.
  • + 1
 I'm in woo. The dryest warmest one please. Winter here sucks

Post a Comment



