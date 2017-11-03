You could win a WTB Shred Pack in 15 seconds or less!
To enter all you have to do is follow us on Instagram
! Yup, it's that easy. In less time than it takes to chug a Smirnoff Ice, you can be entered to win a fantastical prize pack from WTB. Seems like a no-brainer to us! And wait, there’s more! After following us, you'll be informed of future contests and stay up to date on everything WTB.What is a WTB Shred Pack?
- 4 WTB TCS Tubeless tires of your choice
- WTB saddle of your choice
- 1 pair WTB grips of your choice
- 1 WTB t-shirt
- 1 WTB mudguard
Two Easy Steps to Win Free WTB Products:
Step 1: Follow @wildernesstrailbikes
on Instagram
Step 2: Nothing, you’re all done!
We will announce the three winners on Friday, November 10th, 2018. One entry per person.
About WTB
Founded in 1982, WTB was formed in the birthplace of mountain biking to design better bicycle products. Renowned for saddles, tires, rims, and grips, this rider-driven company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible through an unrelenting spirit of innovation and passion for two-wheeled adventure.
