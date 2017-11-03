SPONSORED

Win a WTB Shred Pack

Nov 3, 2017
by Wilderness Trail Bikes  
You could win a WTB Shred Pack in 15 seconds or less!

To enter all you have to do is follow us on Instagram! Yup, it's that easy. In less time than it takes to chug a Smirnoff Ice, you can be entered to win a fantastical prize pack from WTB. Seems like a no-brainer to us! And wait, there’s more! After following us, you'll be informed of future contests and stay up to date on everything WTB.

What is a WTB Shred Pack?

- 4 WTB TCS Tubeless tires of your choice
- WTB saddle of your choice
- 1 pair WTB grips of your choice
- 1 WTB t-shirt
- 1 WTB mudguard

Two Easy Steps to Win Free WTB Products:

Step 1: Follow @wildernesstrailbikes on Instagram
Step 2: Nothing, you’re all done!

We will announce the three winners on Friday, November 10th, 2018. One entry per person.

About WTB

Founded in 1982, WTB was formed in the birthplace of mountain biking to design better bicycle products. Renowned for saddles, tires, rims, and grips, this rider-driven company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible through an unrelenting spirit of innovation and passion for two-wheeled adventure.

MENTIONS: @wilderness-trail-bikes


6 Comments

  • + 9
 Instawhat?
  • + 1
 Same here, sounds like instant crap.
  • + 5
 Ehmmm..."We will announce the three winners on Friday, November 10th, 2018"... In 1 year from now???
  • + 2
 Chug a Smirnoff Ice?? Unless Canada is very very far behind the UK that reference would have been out of date 10 years ago! No one drinks that alcohol-pop crap any more apart from kids.
  • + 1
 27.5 will be obsolete by November 2018
  • - 2
 Ooo pick me, I can pick it up on the way to work if I win.

