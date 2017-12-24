Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



You can expect a high-level build on the Jeffsy 29 AL Two: The RockShox Pike RC and Monarch R are ready for any adventure, the 2x11 transmission ensures you can always find the right gear, while SRAM’s Guide R brakes are there to slow you down safely when needed. Naturally, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, a wide-bar Race Face cockpit, and tough and reliable Onza Ibex tires are all part of the stock spec as well.



The hydro-formed aluminum frame of the Jeffsy AL impresses with a compact silhouette which is visually very close to the Jeffsy CF. The aggressive headtube angle, low standover height and the compact chainstays, which are optimized for each frame size, all contribute to creating a 29er that does not handle like a typical big wheeler. Thanks to the integrated Flip Chip, Jeffsy adapts to different terrain with ease: in the Low setting the head angle is more aggressive and the BB drop more pronounced, perfect for fast and rough descending. In the High position, you gain ground clearance and agility for slicing and dicing your way through the woods.



Our V4L suspension technology has proven itself beyond any doubt on our gravity bikes, now here it is for the first time on a trail bike. V4L provides sensitive suspension action with perfect mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance. This does not only give you the confidence needed for big gaps and rugged terrain but also makes pedalling a lot more efficient. And similarly to the Jeffsy CF, the aluminum frame’s tube walls have been made thicker where required, to make sure they can withstand the forces generated in critical areas.







