Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 24 December

Prize Details:

You can expect a high-level build on the Jeffsy 29 AL Two: The RockShox Pike RC and Monarch R are ready for any adventure, the 2x11 transmission ensures you can always find the right gear, while SRAM’s Guide R brakes are there to slow you down safely when needed. Naturally, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, a wide-bar Race Face cockpit, and tough and reliable Onza Ibex tires are all part of the stock spec as well.

The hydro-formed aluminum frame of the Jeffsy AL impresses with a compact silhouette which is visually very close to the Jeffsy CF. The aggressive headtube angle, low standover height and the compact chainstays, which are optimized for each frame size, all contribute to creating a 29er that does not handle like a typical big wheeler. Thanks to the integrated Flip Chip, Jeffsy adapts to different terrain with ease: in the Low setting the head angle is more aggressive and the BB drop more pronounced, perfect for fast and rough descending. In the High position, you gain ground clearance and agility for slicing and dicing your way through the woods.

Our V4L suspension technology has proven itself beyond any doubt on our gravity bikes, now here it is for the first time on a trail bike. V4L provides sensitive suspension action with perfect mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance. This does not only give you the confidence needed for big gaps and rugged terrain but also makes pedalling a lot more efficient. And similarly to the Jeffsy CF, the aluminum frame’s tube walls have been made thicker where required, to make sure they can withstand the forces generated in critical areas.

PB Advent 2017 - 24 Dec

yt-industries.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries


78 Comments

  • + 192
 On the twenty fourth day of Christmas,
My true love gave to me,
Twenty four jaw-dropping Jeffs(y)ies,
Twenty three team toolkits,
Twenty two epic Enves,
Twenty one powerful Paragons,
Twenty awesome AG-2s,
Nineteen Ergon essentials,
Eighteen special Spectrals,
Seventeen sticky sealants,
Sixteen DMR Deathgrips,
Fifteen Whyte whippets,
Fourteen Afton apparels,
Thirteen crafty Kuats,
Twelve rotating Rotors,
Eleven fatty Fujis,
Ten Park Tool packages,
Nine full-face Resets,
Eight grippy saddles,
Seven Joystick jumbles,
Six Kore components,
Five POC protectives,
Four hides of Lizards,
Three Droppers dropping,
Two Fabric box sets,
And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee





And that's a wrap everyone! Thanks for all the support! Congrats to everyone who won a "stocking-stuffer" in the advent calendar! Hope you all have a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with more parts and more importantly, more riding! Razz
  • + 12
 I’ll ride to that.
Merry bikemas everyone and have a happy new bike year.
  • + 7
 I've gotta hand it to you @redshift, I never guessed what you would post. I was thinking jaunty... Bravo
  • + 24
 Few of us may have won an advent, but we all got a prize. To @redshift ! Beer
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict:

Indeed...Smile
  • + 3
 Happy Holidays to the Pinkbike community! And our very own Christmas caroller @redshift
  • + 2
 Not going to lie, reading redshift write a comment is kind of like the first time I heard the edge from U2 speak. Freaked me out a bit. Thanks for your being so committed to this, was enjoyable for all! Merry Christmas redshift!
  • + 4
 @redshift Once the festive circus rolls out of town, could you commit 99 days to take us through Jay-Z’s problems??
  • - 8
flag RedBurn (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Waiting for a video of you singing your own song
  • + 1
 Merry Christmas to all of you out there! Smile
  • + 2
 Thank you @redshift, for the last 24 days your post was the first thing I was checking on the Internet, now my mornings will be less exciting...
Merry Christmas and an awesome year 2018 everyone! May we ride our bikes more than ever.
  • + 2
 Now you've got to start preparing for next year. This'll be a tough act to follow.
  • + 1
 Well done @redshift. Happy Holidays bro one and all.
  • + 0
 @RedBurn: PB's staff has to sing @redshift 's creation. They owe it to all of us!!
  • + 1
 Fantastic job, Merry Christmas and a happy new year
  • + 2
 Thanks for the entertaining comment stream. Merry Christmas to all. Happy New Year. Let’s all work less, ride more, cherish every good moment with friends and family, drink only excellent beer, drink wonderful coffee, (never brown water) and always remember... the answer to whatever it is that’s getting to you, is to be found out on the trail with your wheels in the dirt! Happy Holidays everyone!
  • + 1
 @fattyheadshok: no truer words have ever been spoken!
  • + 35
 "[...] the 2x11 transmission ensures you can always find the right gear."

Nice one bike industry!
  • - 1
 "ALWAYS". DID THEY STUTTER!!!!? haha. From my experience, I don't know, maybe I have problems, gears don't do a lot. I think it's mostly to do with shifting inefficiencies, if you're constantly between gears, you're constantly not making power. I have 8 gears, and it seems pretty decent.
  • + 13
 I like this. A SRAM 2x11 drivetrain on Pinkbike. Didn't they both already declare that dead last year?
  • + 1
 no arguments anymore
  • + 15
 On a different note, this YT and the Enves cost the same!
  • + 30
 Wait, no, sorry, the Enves cost more, my bad.
  • + 1
 @redshift: what's that saying about keeping the expensive part and giving away the whole thing... Sorta like printer vs ink/toner... It's killing me, I can't remember
  • + 10
 Boy I would love to take the second chainring off this bike....
  • - 9
flag RedBurn (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Seriously! They don't even offer the CF pro model.
  • + 8
 Guess the 26 for lifers won't be entering this one then...
  • + 3
 Oh yes. I just put 26" wheels on it and ride the crap out of it????
  • - 1
 @annes: I wonder how well that would work out actually. Put 26" wheels in there, set it to the high bb setting and see how it would work out. Or 26" in the rear, 27.5 in the front with that setting?

@handynzl: Never make decisions for life. That said, yes I didn't enter this one. Instead in March next year I'm receiving my next frame (for 26" wheels indeed).
  • + 3
 I was joking about the wheel size. Aren't we all here on PB????
  • + 8
 My name Jef
  • + 5
 Hi Jef
  • + 6
 Give the bike to Redshift
  • + 4
 Totally agree, give redshift the bike, he deserves it Smile
  • - 8
flag RedBurn (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @scoot34: What the hell was that.
  • + 4
 Yes @pinkbikeaudience, last prize goes to @redshift! Comments section has spoken.
  • + 5
 What a way to end the advent! Oh, and @pinkbikeaudience PB Staff, the clock is ticking, we are waiting... #SingIt Smile
  • + 4
 And this concludes my visiting pinkbike everyday, will be another 11 or so months before this habit returns...
  • + 4
 Thanks PB for making all these great items available for some lucky folks. Good Luck everyone.
  • + 1
 Oooh man!, this is my favorite brand, my favorite trail bike, This would be the best gift than ever have been. Please @pinkbikeaudience @ytindustries comes my dreams true. This would change my old 26 mongoose walmart bike Frown . Merry christmas and cheers for all staff & pink bike users. The best wishes to all.

Freddy.
  • + 5
 Looks like a Jeffsy Wink
  • - 1
 looks like a spectral
  • + 4
 Redshift, where are you ??? 24 jumping jeffsy’s
  • + 1
 No no no... RedSHIFT Razz
  • + 3
 He is working on it. Give him at least 4 minutes.
  • + 2
 And he is done.
  • + 8
 Hey I had more to type this time! But thanks for believing in me Razz
  • + 2
 @redshift: Salute balance is restored and I can continue to troll
  • + 1
 Ok... My screen showed something about redburn, now this seems like a different post... Nvm
  • + 4
 YT and Whyte in the contest, this is getting confusing Smile
  • + 1
 one is better than the other !
  • + 1
 Canyon too.
  • + 2
 Question Pinkbikers. Has anyone outside the US ever won anything on the advent calendar?? Have a mega Christmas guys.
  • + 1
 Yes, I won two years ago and I live in a country most have never heard of.
  • + 1
 I already watched all the unboxing videos on YouTube.. If you win this thing, the moment that delivery car is in font of your house... I wil go absolutely mental!
  • + 2
 I have to say this year the adv, calendar was a blast! Congrats to all future winners and Merry Christmas to you all!
  • + 2
 Lol... Was just looking at this bike online earlier... Please please please...
  • + 1
 On the 20th, I commented on the odds of another complete bike, then laughed at myself... Ummm...
  • + 1
 Alright Pinkbike it’s my birthday, I’ll be sending my shipping address shortly
  • + 3
 Happy birthday then!
  • + 1
 Jesus? Is that you?
  • + 1
 Please Santa here my prayer Lots of Love From Nepal..
  • + 1
 Gotta move them 2016 inventory
  • + 1
 I want to swear... so much!
  • + 1
 Thank you for giving away a carbon bike. Aluminum is where it's at!!!
  • + 1
 Please pinkbike please
  • + 1
 Awesome!
  • + 1
 Merry Christmas PB
  • + 1
 Oh i hope I win that!
