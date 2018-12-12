Win Afton Vectal Shoes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The Vectal is a clipless shoe that has enough flex in the toe and heel to make walking bearable yet is rigid enough to perform excellent on the pedals. Mix that with our second generation Intact® Rubber, 35mm clip adjustment, generous clip box and a protective cage and the Vectal is not an MTB shoe that can be ignored.



• Afton’s second generation Intact® rubber is more resilient and less susceptible to tears while keeping our Shore A of 60.

• Oversized clip box and 35mm of clip travel allows all kinds of clip configurations without restriction when clipping in and out.

• Thickness ranging from 4mm to 12mm, the shank is specifically designed to transfer power into the pedal yet allow you to walk as normal as possible.

• Reinforced toe box with additional protective PU taping together protect your toes and shoes from rock deflections and impacts.

• Anti-microbial molded foam insole to control odor and for proper heel and arch support does not break down use after use.



MSRP $119.99 USD



www.aftonshoes.com

