SPONSORED

Win Afton Vectal Shoes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

The Vectal is a clipless shoe that has enough flex in the toe and heel to make walking bearable yet is rigid enough to perform excellent on the pedals. Mix that with our second generation Intact® Rubber, 35mm clip adjustment, generous clip box and a protective cage and the Vectal is not an MTB shoe that can be ignored.

• Afton’s second generation Intact® rubber is more resilient and less susceptible to tears while keeping our Shore A of 60.
• Oversized clip box and 35mm of clip travel allows all kinds of clip configurations without restriction when clipping in and out.
• Thickness ranging from 4mm to 12mm, the shank is specifically designed to transfer power into the pedal yet allow you to walk as normal as possible.
• Reinforced toe box with additional protective PU taping together protect your toes and shoes from rock deflections and impacts.
• Anti-microbial molded foam insole to control odor and for proper heel and arch support does not break down use after use.

MSRP $119.99 USD


www.aftonshoes.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @AftonShoes


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
85318 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
58150 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
55594 views
Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
48406 views
Joe Nation Joins Pole Enduro Team & Pole Stamina Bike Revealed
46821 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
45572 views
Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41041 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
39806 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Have to pass on these..I ride flats.
  • + 2
 Is there a Sam Hill version?
  • - 1
 i dont win very afton i dont win at all
  • - 2
 I can use some new shoes for my saint clipless pedals, thx for sending them over Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022477
Mobile Version of Website