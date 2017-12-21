Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Andres Tech Shirt



Constructed from an innovative cotton and poly flannel main shell that incorporates a windproof layer on the upper chest and shoulders, the Andres Tech shirt is perfectly adapted for cooler climates and fuses comfort and style.



Paragon Knee Protector



As knees are particularly vulnerable to injury, the Paragon Knee Guard provides impact and abrasion protection via its strategically positioned CE certified protectors. Its breathable mesh knee sock provides excellent levels of breathability and comfort, while the ergonomic, pre-shaped design is highly optimized for a performance fit in various riding positions.



Bunny Hop Shorts



Featuring a new design fit, Alpinestars’ Bunny Hop Shorts are constructed from an advanced four-way stretch main chassis for excellent levels of comfort and optimized riding performance. The shorts have strategically positioned laser perforations for airflow and zippered pockets for safe storage and offer high levels of durability and comfort fit.



F-Lite Gloves



With a superbly lightweight and breathable stretch mesh chassis and a perforated palm, Alpinestars F-Lite Glove affords a close and supple fit with excellent feel on the handlebars. Elasticized cuff closures and a cloth patch boost this glove’s additional convenience features.



Winter Socks



With excellent levels of moisture-wicking and breathability, plus density cushioning the MTB Winter Sock is constructed from a lightweight Thermolite® material for excellent insulation and heat retention on cold weather rides.







