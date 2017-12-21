SPONSORED

Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 21 December

Dec 21st CONTEST NOW CLOSED: Winner has been contacted and will be published once we have confirmation of prize acceptance

Prize Details:

Andres Tech Shirt

Constructed from an innovative cotton and poly flannel main shell that incorporates a windproof layer on the upper chest and shoulders, the Andres Tech shirt is perfectly adapted for cooler climates and fuses comfort and style.

Paragon Knee Protector

As knees are particularly vulnerable to injury, the Paragon Knee Guard provides impact and abrasion protection via its strategically positioned CE certified protectors. Its breathable mesh knee sock provides excellent levels of breathability and comfort, while the ergonomic, pre-shaped design is highly optimized for a performance fit in various riding positions.

Bunny Hop Shorts

Featuring a new design fit, Alpinestars’ Bunny Hop Shorts are constructed from an advanced four-way stretch main chassis for excellent levels of comfort and optimized riding performance. The shorts have strategically positioned laser perforations for airflow and zippered pockets for safe storage and offer high levels of durability and comfort fit.

F-Lite Gloves

With a superbly lightweight and breathable stretch mesh chassis and a perforated palm, Alpinestars F-Lite Glove affords a close and supple fit with excellent feel on the handlebars. Elasticized cuff closures and a cloth patch boost this glove’s additional convenience features.

Winter Socks

With excellent levels of moisture-wicking and breathability, plus density cushioning the MTB Winter Sock is constructed from a lightweight Thermolite® material for excellent insulation and heat retention on cold weather rides.

PB Advent 2017 - 21 Dec

www.alpinestars.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @AlpinestarsMTB


Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Torque - First Ride
75105 views
The 10 Best Videos of the Year
63736 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
54440 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
53118 views
Win a Flow MK3 Wheelset and Quart of Sealant - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37341 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
35774 views
Mongoose's $2,999 Teocali Pro - Review
35616 views
The Interview: Greg Minnaar
35333 views

70 Comments

  • + 77
 On the twenty first day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Twenty one powerful Paragons, Twenty awesome AG-2s, Nineteen Ergon essentials, Eighteen special Spectrals, Seventeen sticky sealants, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 11
 #Dedication
  • + 31
 PB Staff... you only have a handful of days left to rehearse... Better get cracking! Smile #SingIt
  • + 5
 Holy smokes, The new Christmas Carol. That going to make those kids Christmas assemblies at school even longer now.lol
  • - 15
flag JoeRSB (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I'm sure i'll get downvoted like fk here, but while I appreciate @redshift 's effort, I do feel like this could be done better. - what about the long one for fiveeeee goldennn ringsssss? And 'sram gx on a production privee' doesn't even fit as a replacement for 'partridge in a pear tree'!

So yeah, 6/10 from me.
  • + 9
 @JoeRSB:

How do you not sing 5 Poc Protectives in golden rings style? I'm thinking it's more about the way you are interpreting the words and not the way the Artist Formerly Know as @Redshift has written them.
Merry Christmas Everybody
  • + 3
 ...and a beer in a tree.
  • + 30
 What I like and don't like about those shirts is that you look like a trail builder without doing sht.
  • + 1
 Good observation sir.
  • + 10
 I'm a trailbuider and would never wear this.
  • + 3
 Where I live, you look more like a drug dealer with a shirt like this.
  • + 3
 or a fucking hipster.
  • + 2
 Pretty rude thing to say for someone who frequents Purgatory and Whiskey Street... probably find you waiting in line for 2 hours at Snooze as well
  • + 1
 @etbikezcom: I'm not a trailbuilder and would wear this. I was looking for an exact same looking shirt to bring some variety to my outfits, but it's difficult to find an authentic looking lumberjack shirt. Then one day a UPS courier rang at my door and he was wearing exactly the shirt of my dreams. I was too stunned to ask him where he got it.
  • + 13
 I NEED that flannel shirt. I can't do any trailbuilding at all without it...
  • + 13
 Its looks likes a Redneck uniform. Yee Ha!
  • + 21
 Nah...Lumbersexual
  • + 8
 Looks great with a fanny pack.
  • + 7
 I'm not laughing at lumber sexuals since my hot neighbor got herself a new boyfriend that looks like a walking commercial of beard wax... or that clumsiest of the sons in a family owned logging company, who they sent to town because they couldn't look at him anymore. They told him to pass the axe, and he said he uses Dove+ 48h. Lucky basterd to land that chick. He can't even hold a hammer properly this fkr, as if it was a master craftmens skill. I watched him fix a wooden door to their locker, it was freaking preposterous.
  • + 12
 @WAKIdesigns: We're not fish or planes dude-you don't 'land us'!!!
  • + 10
 @WAKIdesigns: you are spending way too much time looking over the fence Wink

However, now the whole PB wants to take a peek
  • - 1
 @pakleni: just because observing an event, making up such thought chain, writing it down and forgetting it may take a lot of time and brain computing power for many people, doesn't mean I make a big of issue out of it. I just entertain myself in comedic sense...
  • - 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Welcome to Waki’s world. I love getting all these little windows into your mind. It’s one of the best features of PB. They should put you on staff dude. Your bizzarre acerbic wit never disappoints.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Pics or your hot neighbor doesnt exist. Voryer preferably, I'm sure you have some. Wink
  • - 10
flag Boardlife69 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @hvmatt: Right. Not fish or planes but boards? I mean, Ive naild my wife to floor, to the wall, till the sweat droped down my ba........(joking, no disrespect ladies)
  • + 2
 @hvmatt: this has got to be one of the best replies to @WAKIdesigns in months, if not ever. I about spit my coffee out when I read it. Love the female input.
  • + 6
 @hvmatt: Then why do some of you have landing strips?
  • + 6
 Wool flannels actually make pretty legit winter riding jersey's. They're temperature regulating, keep you warm even if they get wet, and wool has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties (so it doesn't get all stinky.
  • + 3
 @weappa: yes, call me Wakistein from now on.
  • + 2
 @mikeyrides: Some of us do but having a "landing strip" doesn't make us planes.Of course you will know the quote'if a*sholes could fly this place would be an airport!!!!'
  • - 2
 @hvmatt: thank you for taking a bullet for the entire female gender, that is not sexist at all. How awful of me, how noble of you fighting for respect for all the humans who are psychologicaly and anatomicaly women. As if I intended to direspect her. As if I didn't kicked much more shit out of the guy. I called countless folks wankers in the past, that is a rather gender-dependent insult. Where were you, not waving the flag by then? Projecting your insecurities much? Having little understanding about males and their way of being? Don't get me micro aggressive because I don't feel like giving you a free pass just because you are a girl.

Waki is officialy a misogynist #metoo or #maybenot so #thinkwhateveryouwant and yes I'm going to #gofockmyself #soonerorlater in the #afternoon.

Do you already feel sorry for my dotter? Come on, you don't kow me, have never met me, judge the crap out of me. I don't know of any proclaimed female haters of mine. I need more biodiversity!
  • - 1
 Agree with @WAKIdesigns on this last one.

@hvmatt: However, if you want to insult him, don't call him as*hole. Especially not like this with the star. It's lame.
Tell him that his bike is short. Big Grin
  • + 0
 @hvmatt: I was just making a joke, it was meant as a play on words. I'm an equal rights kind of guy whether it's gender or ethnicity. Cheers
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Waki, of course everybody judges you without knowing you - this is comments section. For the record I haven't noticed anything insulting in your post... at least not in this thread. But you should be happy - emotional reactions mean trolling was successful.
  • + 2
 Whoa....... Bunny hop shorts: "Featuring a new design fit, Alpinestars’ Bunny Hop Shorts are constructed from an advanced four-way stretch main chassis for excellent levels of comfort and optimized riding performance. The shorts have strategically positioned laser perforations for airflow and zippered pockets for safe storage and offer high levels of durability and comfort fit." So fancy... Laser perforations?! I don't think my jeans have this Razz Sounds awesome. I'm entering...
  • + 35
 Four way stretch, what is that? Is that in four dimensions? I can understand 2D stretch. 3D stretch would already make not so much sense anymore for a thin material. 4D, a time dimension?

"Hey dude, what's up with your shorts, I can see your ass."
"Nah, don't worry. That part is taking a peek in the future. Should be right back"
-- slap --
"See, there it is again. Excellent level of comfort and I really feel my riding performance has been optimized."
  • + 1
 @vinay: lol lol lol
  • + 16
 @vinay: we need 4D yoga pants ASAP.
  • + 4
 @vinay: 4 way stretch is required while driving ones "partial zero" Subaru?
  • + 2
 @vinay: too funny. It’s 4 way to create a warp field around your ass so you can defy gravity and do extreme Hucks and bunny hops! It’s the latest tech.
  • + 3
 @Trabes: My Ram 1500 is PZEV too. When I turn it off, it isn't emitting anything.
  • + 1
 @vinay: I was gonna say the same thing. Strategically placed Laser perforations....mind blown
  • + 1
 This is mountain biking, please leave the fashion statements to Joan Rivers and crew. Why is MTB turning into the ski industry?? Too many people worried about how they (and others) look. Even when it comes to bikes... people's first comments are about its' looks. Just plain silly.
  • + 4
 That shirt!.... and laser shorts!
  • + 3
 The descriptions are rediculous but the gear does look good! I swear by Alpinestars gear on a motorbike too
  • + 3
 Are they announcing all winners December 25th or is it a daily thing... Here's hoping... Haha
  • + 2
 This. Haven't seen any "so and so won the ___" notifications for any of this. Perhaps it is all just a marketing ploy...
  • + 3
 This must be alpinestars' "Canadian kit"
  • + 0
 I have used Alpinstars in the moto world and it is good kit. But FFS, enough with the hipster lumberjack grunge long sleeved shirt look when riding a bike! How did this even become a thing?
  • + 0
 It's amazing what left over table cloth prints from the 70s can be recycled into a shirt. No one wanted them, so transformed to lumber worker shirts, now trail builders shirts!
  • + 1
 Having my elbow broken recently I'm gonna have to ask, why no elbow pads??
Oh wait, I was wearing paragon elbow pads when it happened... carry on.
  • + 2
 These knee-pads and the shirt would perfectly match the new Spectral that I will win at Dec 18th
  • + 3
 Who doesn’t want to look like a lumberjack, right?
  • + 1
 This is Luke’s ultimate package!!! lol @theminsta @turco999 @BakerDusty
  • + 1
 Out of everything from this giveaway I would love these the most. I could use some proper, non worn out, not cheap gear.
  • + 2
 Wow. Perfect i really want that shirt : )
  • + 2
 this for day time, canadian tuxedo for the night
  • + 0
 That’s what riding gear should look like. I’m in. Anyone who thinks Mtb riders and roadies are the same because we both ride bikes only needs to look at the clothes.
  • + 1
 I have to grow a massive hipster/lumber jack beard now for when I win this I can totally douche out on the trails!
  • + 1
 Shorts like that at the local bike shop are ridiculously expensive. Wouldn't mind a pair.
  • + 1
 I massacred my track pants on a jump like a year ago, and my shin. Shorts and shin pads are a must.
  • + 1
 Only need the socks, but I'll make sure to ride everything else Razz
  • + 2
 Nice salmo dinner jacket
  • + 1
 More Alpinestars kit in the rotation is always a good thing.
  • + 1
 it matches perfectly with my bikeWink
  • + 1
 My beard will never be lumberjack enough for that shirt, makes me sad Frown
  • + 0
 This will feed my hipster needs, I've got several plaid and flanal shirts, I need this
  • + 0
 The shorts and shirt look pretty damn nice actually.
  • + 1
 Dope Nepali
  • - 1
 2010 called, they want the shirt back

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.066929
Mobile Version of Website