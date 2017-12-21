Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21st CONTEST NOW CLOSED: Winner has been contacted and will be published once we have confirmation of prize acceptance
Prize Details:
Andres Tech Shirt
Constructed from an innovative cotton and poly flannel main shell that incorporates a windproof layer on the upper chest and shoulders, the Andres Tech shirt is perfectly adapted for cooler climates and fuses comfort and style.
Paragon Knee Protector
As knees are particularly vulnerable to injury, the Paragon Knee Guard provides impact and abrasion protection via its strategically positioned CE certified protectors. Its breathable mesh knee sock provides excellent levels of breathability and comfort, while the ergonomic, pre-shaped design is highly optimized for a performance fit in various riding positions.
Bunny Hop Shorts
Featuring a new design fit, Alpinestars’ Bunny Hop Shorts are constructed from an advanced four-way stretch main chassis for excellent levels of comfort and optimized riding performance. The shorts have strategically positioned laser perforations for airflow and zippered pockets for safe storage and offer high levels of durability and comfort fit.
F-Lite Gloves
With a superbly lightweight and breathable stretch mesh chassis and a perforated palm, Alpinestars F-Lite Glove affords a close and supple fit with excellent feel on the handlebars. Elasticized cuff closures and a cloth patch boost this glove’s additional convenience features.
Winter Socks
With excellent levels of moisture-wicking and breathability, plus density cushioning the MTB Winter Sock is constructed from a lightweight Thermolite® material for excellent insulation and heat retention on cold weather rides.
So yeah, 6/10 from me.
How do you not sing 5 Poc Protectives in golden rings style? I'm thinking it's more about the way you are interpreting the words and not the way the Artist Formerly Know as @Redshift has written them.
Merry Christmas Everybody
However, now the whole PB wants to take a peek
Waki is officialy a misogynist #metoo or #maybenot so #thinkwhateveryouwant and yes I'm going to #gofockmyself #soonerorlater in the #afternoon.
Do you already feel sorry for my dotter? Come on, you don't kow me, have never met me, judge the crap out of me. I don't know of any proclaimed female haters of mine. I need more biodiversity!
@hvmatt: However, if you want to insult him, don't call him as*hole. Especially not like this with the star. It's lame.
Tell him that his bike is short.
"Hey dude, what's up with your shorts, I can see your ass."
"Nah, don't worry. That part is taking a peek in the future. Should be right back"
-- slap --
"See, there it is again. Excellent level of comfort and I really feel my riding performance has been optimized."
Oh wait, I was wearing paragon elbow pads when it happened... carry on.
