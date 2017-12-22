SPONSORED

Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 22, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Calendar 2017 - 22 December

Prize Details:

This wheel is the future of gravity riding and racing. Ride optimized, incredibly strong and debuting the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market, (ENVE’s patent-pending Protective Rim Strip). These wheels will give downhill oriented riders a new freedom to set their tire pressure for cornering and rock garden stability without sacrificing their confidence to smash track speeds without compromise.

PB Advent 2017 - 22 Dec

enve.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

125 Comments

  • + 305
 In my country I win this and sell it and I can buy a house.
  • + 14
 You've made my day Smile
  • + 22
 Perspective level infinity.
  • + 18
 In my country for 3000 American dollars you buy 2 wives and a horse.
  • + 31
 It's true actually. You can buy a nice rural house for 3k with lots of land included in the price. In Bulgaria,that is.
  • + 9
 @Konyp: I understand a horse, but a wife? Why would you need one in the first place? I would not get a wife even for free Wink
  • + 7
 if I win, there is no way that I can pay customs and taxes in the first place. If I get a loan from bank and pay for customs, there is no way that I could find someone to buy it from me here. Hahaha, I will pass...
  • + 4
 @lkubica: Crazy polish person, who milks your mares?
  • + 1
 @Boyan1984: If you can buy a house in the Rila's or Stara Planina, then I'd sell these in a second. Next time I'm back I need to bring my bike.
  • + 3
 I've just realised how much we pay for the kindergarten every month. I think I'm gonna be sick for the rest of the day. Big Grin
  • + 2
 @Konyp: Easy, Ukrainian workers, in the end they are much cheaper than a wife.
  • + 46
 In my country I win this and sell it and I can buy...health insurance for 2 months.
  • + 5
 @Boyan1984: I'm moving to Bulgaria soon Smile
  • + 14
 @Konyp: Funny you should mention that, I was looking to sell my wife to buy a pair of these wheels...
  • + 3
 @Goomba: seriously? is it that expensive?
  • + 1
 @liska6: You don't have to pay for the customs/taxes etc do you? If you win the competition, then surely they will send it to you and pay for everything (shipping wise too) their end...
  • + 5
 @BGBiker13 - For that awesome comment, if I win, I'm immediately selling them and all profits will be sent to you...... Hopefully a Merry Christmas present - fingers crossed!
  • + 1
 @SlodownU: I think you can Wink Near Rila for sure. Or where I live - near Osogovo mountain in Kyustendil.
Well, not sure about 3k, but for 5-6 you will sure do.
  • + 2
 In that case I hope you win.
  • + 1
 #perspective
  • + 3
 @Goomba: One month if you have a family like me. Sad.
  • + 1
 I was excited thinking about the car and/or nice bike I could buy. My perspective suddenly changed...
  • + 3
 @K1maxX: Unfortunately yes. I pay $4000 a year in premiums for my wife and I and we still have $30 copay to see regular doctor and $50 for specialist. Plus medications. This is considered good/cheap healthcare as I work for large University. Unfortunately for most of my fellow Americans, $10-$12 thousand a year if you need to buy individually if you don't work for government or large employer. And then you would still prob have to spend 4-5K before it kicks in so it actually is an accurate figure. BTW excuse my ignorance but what country is your flag for?
  • + 2
 @huppe: Send pic and we can talk lol...
  • + 1
 @motorcrosser12: Not if it's under like $1,000 I think. Something like that.
  • + 1
 @motorcrosser12: Official Rules (es.pinkbike.org/246/sprt/i/advent/2017/2017-Advent-Calendar-Terms-and-Conditions.pdf) 22. The Sponsors will ship the prizing direct. The Sponsor will not be responsible for any tax or customs liability that arises in relation to the​ ​delivery​ ​of​ ​the​ ​prizing.
  • + 1
 @motorcrosser12: So, I think PB takes care of the shipping, but other stuff, such as the aforementioned customs fees, are the responsibility of the winner(s).
  • + 1
 @Goomba: Next year my premiums for myself, spouse and child will be over $18,000, up from $15,000, this for a silver level plan. One of the many benefits of self employment!
  • + 2
 @Goomba: In your country, you will win and then sell this, and after taxes you'll have a enough for two slurpees or one frappicino.
  • + 2
 @Goomba: K1maxX is from Austria, the nice country with lots of trails, mountains and of course good food. Wink

Health insurance is not a big deal in Germany and some other European countries. In Germany, it is obligatory if income is lower that about 4500 Euros per month. We just have to pay 15,5% percent of our gross income and the employer has to pay the same amount. Private insurance can also be used to add some benefits.
  • + 1
 @lkubica: husband? ;-)
  • + 1
 @Goomba: You work for a university (U)? LoL
  • + 1
 @motorcrosser12: I'm pretty sure they charge you shipping and double taxes. Probably best to not enter and leave the prizes for people in BC who can pick up locally at the Pb office
  • + 1
 12 000$ per year!!! And that it U.S. money, not even cad! :O

So happy to live hear, I couldn't have any insurance in the USA.
  • + 185
 On the twenty second day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Twenty two epic Enves, Twenty one powerful Paragons, Twenty awesome AG-2s, Nineteen Ergon essentials, Eighteen special Spectrals, Seventeen sticky sealants, Sixteen DMR Deathgrips, Fifteen Whyte whippets, Fourteen Afton apparels, Thirteen crafty Kuats, Twelve rotating Rotors, Eleven fatty Fujis, Ten Park Tool packages, Nine full-face Resets, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • - 9
flag habsfan2 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 You will need 11 bikes for this. You do have talent, awesome.
  • - 4
flag Slabrung (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 How come this is not the most faved comment? Also, did anyone else see that redshift started aliterating the prize names, starting from #10?
  • - 3
 You truly are the best of us
  • - 4
flag husstler (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Slabrung: It’s not alliteration when there are only two words that start with the same letter. Has to be three or more.
  • + 1
 @husstler: hmm, are you sure?
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alliteration
  • + 2
 @Slabrung: three dropping droppers? five POC protectives? Six Kore components (not technically, but sounds are alike).
  • + 4
 @zonoskar: you're right, my analysis of this literary piece was too superficial, I admit my mistake Frown
  • + 2
 @zonoskar: 6. Is still alliteration(ish, if you call it that for the others). And yes, #'s 3, 5, 6, & 7, are also there, but are interspersed. I think @Slabrung was referring to the consecutive "days"...
  • + 1
 @zonoskar: what the heck? It posted that twice. Sorry... Nvm the second... That was weird.
  • + 1
 getting bored, seriously its @redshift that should post a video singing is own song, BE a rapper untill the end, dare to sing it yourself
  • + 1
 Okaaaaay. Apparently it corrected itself, only one post there, nvm my last post
  • + 27
 Me: scrolling through some comments. Oh look, it's 12:04... I'll check the advent............ HOLY CRAP..!!!!!! I win, sell, buy a decent bike, donate a ton, and play Santa for the local needy! Drool
2 mins later; brain resumes functioning... I'm not gonna win... Cry
lol
  • + 25
 I already Envy the guy that wins this.
  • + 7
 I Wheely Wheely want these!!
  • - 8
flag WAKIdesigns (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I wish I could bolt through this. I need to narrow the flanges of my carbon rim scepticism
  • + 8
 @WAKIdesigns: BRUH you ruined it
  • + 1
 @Kimura: But what’s wrong about the fact that I spoke about her hubbie
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Has to be a pun related to the prize. Try again please
  • - 1
 @Kimura: I am rolling my eyes now, because although I may have had some dents in my puns but it is your comments that are way out of circle of puns. So you need to relace your criticism in a more relatable way
  • + 9
 @Kimura: your sense of humor is stiffer than those wheels
  • + 4
 I'm wheeling from the quality of these puns.
  • + 3
 Somebodys gotta be the referee here
  • + 3
 @Kimura: And nobody envies that job...
  • + 17
 Did anybody win something already? Anyone? Anything?
  • + 1
 An old legend says...
  • + 1
 yes, look at some of the first giveaways.
  • + 1
 so many not confirmed yet. people have set up multiple accounts and forgot the login Smile
  • + 11
 All of a sudden those Stan's from earlier in the advent don't look so fancy...
  • + 10
 Damn..If I won these they’d look awesome on the guys bike who buys them from me.
  • + 10
 I heard these are great for trackwalks. GOAT approved ! Wink
  • + 3
 But those grips! Those grips I tell ya!!
  • + 9
 $3000 wheels on my $2000 bike....why the hell not
  • + 1
 Scraper bike!
  • + 6
 "the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market", and Minaar's photo with a devastated tire in a neighbouring post... Good timing.
  • + 3
 THE short STORY OF BABY JESUS ENVE, The angel Polyacrylonitrile was sent to a fine young woman named Polymere. He told her that she would have a Baby who would rule as Carbon Wheelset forever. The Wheelset, Baby Enve, was born in a stable, where bikers visited him. Later, a Atom guided Bikers from the East to the young Baby Enve. We learn who caused them to see that star, and how Baby Enve was saved from the efforts to kill him. Next, we find Enve, when he was 12 years old, talking with the Bikers in Trails. Eighteen years later Enve was Carbonized, and he then began the Carbon Braiding preaching and teaching work that Carbon Fiber God sent him to earth to do. To help him in this work, Enve chose 12 Bikers and made them his apostles. Enve also did many miracles. He Won thousands of Races with only a few small Secret and a few Petroleum Pitch. He Saved the Slower Racers and even Raised the Winners to the Top. Amen.
  • + 2
 Actually, yes. I'm a little afraid that you know this much.
  • + 3
 After 2 seasons of intense DH riding, my rear wheel is no longer rideable. If Id win this Id sell it and buy stock of cheaper wheels for the rest od my live. Hope 27.5 will gonna last long Big Grin
  • + 5
 Trying to decide what I would do if I won these. Start a new build or put them on my 1500 hardball.
  • + 2
 I'm not here to win wheels. I'm reading these advent articles just to boost my confidence in the previously unheard of levels of optimized progression in the new school of aggressive yet effective marketing bullshit.

Ride optimized wheels? Optimize them for posing, tailgates, mantelpieces all you want. Whenever I lace up a wheel, it'd be better good enough for riding.
  • + 3
 Of all the giveaways these are actually what i need the most! Just thrashed my wheels and need new ones. Please pb please! I just spent all my bike budget funds buying xmas gifts for everyone.
  • + 0
 Got some M70 HVs in the buy and sell if you’re interested Smile
  • + 2
 Saw a tech review on these rims, they look to work pretty well. So...I wouldn't mind trying a set, you know, just to see how well they work..haha. Good luck everyone, especially to redshift.
  • + 5
 For thousands of dollars, they should be able to take a shit ton
  • + 5
 I would sure love to win these, sell them and buy me a brand new bike.
  • + 5
 Holy shit, they really stepped the calendar up this year
  • + 3
 If I win this, I'd have to buy a new bike for these wheels. Or do these come in 29er?
  • + 4
 Today is my bday. That would be a nice bday present. LOL
  • + 1
 Have a nice birthday!
  • + 1
 Happy birthday!
  • + 3
 Has anyone one won anything yet
  • + 3
 In my country, if I win this prize, I can eat pizza everyday for 1 year!
  • + 1
 I live where they make em. So every other person has em. Cuz they know someone who works there or they bought em cheap on ksl.com. Classified section.
  • + 2
 Nice wheels. What are the hub dimensions?
  • + 1
 When I win these I'm going to request them as 20s, just to spite the world. That, and Dubs.
  • + 1
 a man i hope i win, be perfect. 20mm front hub and 135mmx12mm or qr front hub and qr rear hub... oh and 26"
  • + 1
 Chances of winning so low...last year ths year...no chance..come on pinkbike ...jst one for me.
  • + 2
 Cracking good prize today
  • + 1
 It's time to build my bike! And i start with this Enve wheels after i win!! Thanks Pinkbike!
  • + 2
 Have somebody win something? And from latvia?
  • + 2
 Latvieši automātiski vinne visas prīzes.
  • + 1
 Been entering since Gary Fisher first turned wheels to dirt.....looks like I am empty handed again this year lol
  • + 1
 shots fired
  • + 1
 If I win these I will probably end up breaking them. But they will be so nice while they last!
  • + 1
 I deff do not enve owning a pair of m90 tens.... carbon wheels are a pain!!
  • + 1
 I’m not going to enter today. I don’t want to be one of ‘those’ people/dentists with Enve wheels.
  • + 18
 Wait, who am I kidding? I’ll take a set any day.
  • + 1
 @T-Bot: I'm the same, but I was blown away that these are carbon wheels at a price I can afford :-)
  • + 1
 In, thanks for the chance!
  • + 1
 Wow! Someone is going to be STOKED!
  • + 1
 This will go straight to PB Buy/ Sell! Hohoho
  • + 1
 One of the nicest product in the industry
  • + 1
 i got a 26er so cant use em
  • + 17
 I heard you can file them down to size quite easily...
  • + 2
 Win it > sell it > buy whatever you want > problem solved!
  • + 10
 Just throw them into the ocean Wink
  • + 1
 *&%&^$#^ Love these things... so good.
  • + 1
 These sure would look good on my bike...
  • + 1
 I'll just take 1 if that's cool, thanks
  • + 1
 dear santa claus
  • + 1
 Metal for ever
  • + 1
 These would be sweet
  • + 1
 Yeah, I'd ride 'em.
  • + 1
 wish in my birthday
  • - 1
 all my buddies would Enve me so much. XD
  • - 2
 I win It, sell It, buy amazing alu wheelset, earn enough for a x2
Below threshold threads are hidden

