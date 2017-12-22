Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:
This wheel is the future of gravity riding and racing. Ride optimized, incredibly strong and debuting the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market, (ENVE’s patent-pending Protective Rim Strip). These wheels will give downhill oriented riders a new freedom to set their tire pressure for cornering and rock garden stability without sacrificing their confidence to smash track speeds without compromise.
enve.com
.To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here
.There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!
125 Comments
Well, not sure about 3k, but for 5-6 you will sure do.
Health insurance is not a big deal in Germany and some other European countries. In Germany, it is obligatory if income is lower that about 4500 Euros per month. We just have to pay 15,5% percent of our gross income and the employer has to pay the same amount. Private insurance can also be used to add some benefits.
So happy to live hear, I couldn't have any insurance in the USA.
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alliteration
2 mins later; brain resumes functioning... I'm not gonna win...
Ride optimized wheels? Optimize them for posing, tailgates, mantelpieces all you want. Whenever I lace up a wheel, it'd be better good enough for riding.
