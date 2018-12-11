SPONSORED

Win an ENVE M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

This wheelset is the future of gravity riding and racing. Ride optimized, incredibly strong and debuting the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market, (ENVE’s patent pending Protective Rim Strip). These wheels will give downhill oriented riders a new freedom to set their tire pressure for cornering and rock garden stability without sacrificing their confidence to smash track speeds without compromise.

• ENVE M730 Wheelset
• King Hubs
• Choice of Stock Color Decals (White, Black, Orange, Green, Blue, Red, Yellow, Turquoise)

MSRP $3080 USD


www.enve.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @ENVE


20 Comments

  • + 22
 Well this contest looks biased... already 2 times the same winner dec 2nd and 4th... weirrdoooooo
  • + 2
 where do you see that?
  • + 2
 @dumr666:
here:
m.pinkbike.com/contest/advent

There is link "click to see winner"
  • + 1
 @dumr666: You can see it at the bottom of the page where you have to click to enter.
The prizes that have been drawn will have a "click to view winner" link.
  • + 2
 FIX
  • + 1
 @Livewire88: If that's correct Pinkbike needs to give an explanation for this surely!!! What are the odds that someone is chosen at 'random' twice?
  • + 3
 On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Eleven exceptional Enves,
Ten cavernous CamelBaks,
Nine overwhelming Öhlins,
Eight One up ornaments,
Seven perfect Parachutes,
Six amazing AG2s,
Five spectacular Stans,
Four playful Polygons,
Three breathtaking Braces,
Two dashing DBXes,
And SRAM Code stoppers in type arr ess cee
  • + 4
 "On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave a set of ENVE wheels to cjewell" !!!
  • + 1
 Hate to say this, but your true love is having an affair with cjewell.
  • + 4
 On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave me... nah I'll let the expert do this
  • + 4
 Wheely good prize right there.
  • + 1
 Makes my nipples hard.
  • + 1
 are they available in 26"? *stillnonewbikewithnewbigwheels

Never mind, I'll sell them and get a *newbikewithnewbigwheels for this price :-p
  • + 1
 Ultimate dentist bike accessory (no hate on actual dentists, they are great)
  • + 1
 Who do I have to blow to have it?
  • + 1
 wheely hope to win eventually
  • + 1
 Wow… :-P
  • + 0
 please change the winner for the 2nd a 4th winner please PB
  • + 1
 Omfg
  • + 1
 This!

