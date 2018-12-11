Win an ENVE M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

This wheelset is the future of gravity riding and racing. Ride optimized, incredibly strong and debuting the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market, (ENVE’s patent pending Protective Rim Strip). These wheels will give downhill oriented riders a new freedom to set their tire pressure for cornering and rock garden stability without sacrificing their confidence to smash track speeds without compromise.



• ENVE M730 Wheelset

• King Hubs

• Choice of Stock Color Decals (White, Black, Orange, Green, Blue, Red, Yellow, Turquoise)



MSRP $3080 USD



www.enve.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: