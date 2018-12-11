Win an ENVE M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

This wheelset is the future of gravity riding and racing. Ride optimized, incredibly strong and debuting the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market, (ENVE’s patent pending Protective Rim Strip). These wheels will give downhill oriented riders a new freedom to set their tire pressure for cornering and rock garden stability without sacrificing their confidence to smash track speeds without compromise.
• ENVE M730 Wheelset • King Hubs • Choice of Stock Color Decals (White, Black, Orange, Green, Blue, Red, Yellow, Turquoise)
Eleven exceptional Enves,
Ten cavernous CamelBaks,
Nine overwhelming Öhlins,
Eight One up ornaments,
Seven perfect Parachutes,
Six amazing AG2s,
Five spectacular Stans,
Four playful Polygons,
Three breathtaking Braces,
Two dashing DBXes,
And SRAM Code stoppers in type arr ess cee
Never mind, I'll sell them and get a *newbikewithnewbigwheels for this price :-p
