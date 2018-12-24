Win an Ibis HD4 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Ibis Mojo HD4

The HD4’s reputation was defined by winning the overall team title in the Enduro World Series. Built for speed, it excels on steep terrain. While slaying the rowdiest descents may be expected of a world class enduro bike, sprinting back to the top is not. Thanks to the dw-link suspension design, cries of “That thing flies uphill” are common among the slack jawed first time riders.



• Frame Material: Carbon Fiber Monocoque

• Frame Weight: 6.4 lbs. (Medium)

• Wheel Size: 27.5” (650b) / up to 2.8 tires

• Front Travel: 160–170mm forks

• Rear Travel: 153mm (6 inches)

• Boost Axles: 148mm rear / 110mm front

• Seatpost Diameter: 31.6mm

• Rear Brake: 160mm post mount / 203mm max

• Chainstay Length: 430mm (16.9 inches)

• Bottom Bracket: Threaded (68mm English threaded)

• ISCG 05 Compatible: Optional removable adapter

• Tapered Headtube: ZS44 upper / ZS56 lower

• Colors: Fireball Red or Back in Black

• Sizes: S / M / L / XL

• Frame Warranty: 7 years



MSRP: $5,999 USD



www.ibiscycles.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: