Win an Ibis HD4 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Ibis Mojo HD4
The HD4’s reputation was defined by winning the overall team title in the Enduro World Series. Built for speed, it excels on steep terrain. While slaying the rowdiest descents may be expected of a world class enduro bike, sprinting back to the top is not. Thanks to the dw-link suspension design, cries of “That thing flies uphill” are common among the slack jawed first time riders.

• Frame Material: Carbon Fiber Monocoque
• Frame Weight: 6.4 lbs. (Medium)
• Wheel Size: 27.5” (650b) / up to 2.8 tires
• Front Travel: 160–170mm forks
• Rear Travel: 153mm (6 inches)
• Boost Axles: 148mm rear / 110mm front
• Seatpost Diameter: 31.6mm
• Rear Brake: 160mm post mount / 203mm max
• Chainstay Length: 430mm (16.9 inches)
• Bottom Bracket: Threaded (68mm English threaded)
• ISCG 05 Compatible: Optional removable adapter
• Tapered Headtube: ZS44 upper / ZS56 lower
• Colors: Fireball Red or Back in Black
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL
• Frame Warranty: 7 years

MSRP: $5,999 USD


www.ibiscycles.com.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @ibiscycles


20 Comments

  • + 5
 I don't think I'm lucky enough to get the bike...whoever get the bike, congratulation and enjoy the bike...
  • + 3
 This will make someone’s Christmas for sure!
Good luck all and congratulations to whoever wins

Merry Christmas all!
  • + 2
 Wow!! Amazing prizes this year! Especially this one. Dream machine. Stoked for whoever wins this. Props pinkbike
  • + 3
 I could do with the cheapest Jeffsy ...but oh well.
  • + 2
 Damn, sure saved the best for last!!!
  • + 1
 I can’t even imagine winning such a prize! Fingers crossed for my wildest dreams to become reality!
  • + 1
 Ok guys, there is a technical with the site, no point of you all trying to enter, the link is broken.
  • + 1
 Thanks PB and all the sponsors who donated the prizes...Happy Holidays to all.
  • + 1
 I was a good boy this year, can I please get the bike mr. Santa Claus!
  • + 1
 Flipping hell! That is an awesome prize. Whoever wins is seriously lucky.
  • + 1
 Someone's gonna have a epic Christmas.
  • + 2
 Dayuummm!
  • + 1
 Pretty please x1000. Good luck to all!
  • + 2
 Woah! Epic giveaway!
  • + 1
 Just wow!
  • + 1
 This is a wild giveaway.
  • + 1
 Lucky
  • + 0
 I need it!
  • + 4
 Everyone does.
  • + 1
 Chocolate?

Post a Comment



