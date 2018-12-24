Win an Ibis HD4 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Ibis Mojo HD4 The HD4’s reputation was defined by winning the overall team title in the Enduro World Series. Built for speed, it excels on steep terrain. While slaying the rowdiest descents may be expected of a world class enduro bike, sprinting back to the top is not. Thanks to the dw-link suspension design, cries of “That thing flies uphill” are common among the slack jawed first time riders.
• Frame Material: Carbon Fiber Monocoque • Frame Weight: 6.4 lbs. (Medium) • Wheel Size: 27.5” (650b) / up to 2.8 tires • Front Travel: 160–170mm forks • Rear Travel: 153mm (6 inches) • Boost Axles: 148mm rear / 110mm front • Seatpost Diameter: 31.6mm • Rear Brake: 160mm post mount / 203mm max • Chainstay Length: 430mm (16.9 inches) • Bottom Bracket: Threaded (68mm English threaded) • ISCG 05 Compatible: Optional removable adapter • Tapered Headtube: ZS44 upper / ZS56 lower • Colors: Fireball Red or Back in Black • Sizes: S / M / L / XL • Frame Warranty: 7 years
20 Comments
Good luck all and congratulations to whoever wins
Merry Christmas all!
Post a Comment