Win an Industry Nine A35 All-Mountain Stem - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

Taking name and shape from the A-axis in our five-axis machining centers, the A35 is an all-mountain stem utilizing a 35mm bar diameter and demonstrating that every detail matters.

The A35 is machined, anodized and assembled entirely in our Asheville, NC facility and available in lengths of 32mm, 40mm, 50mm and 60mm. Add our expressive mix of 11 anodized colors, and you’ll discover the form and function to dial any ride.

• 35mm Bar Diameter
• Available in 32mm, 40mm, 50mm and 60mm lengths
• Includes six high strength 316 stainless steel custom M5 bolts
• 180° Wrap
• Solid 7075 Machined Aluminum*
• *100% Domestically Sourced
• Eleven Anodized Color Choices and Color Combinations


MSRP $140 USD


www.industrynine.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @IndustryNineOfficial


10 Comments

  • + 5
 oh c`mon...$140 USD
  • + 2
 Lol I would trade this with new brakeset
  • + 2
 You weren't around when Syncros and Kooka stems were a thing of desire, weren't you? Smile
  • + 2
 TFW you're planning which friend to sell stuff to if you win.
  • + 1
 Why can’t we see the winners since the 13th?
  • + 10
 Because they're all cjwell
  • + 2
 Maybe they misplaced the dice they use to see which member of staff wins next?
  • + 1
 I'll take A 40mm thanks Smile
  • + 0
 Nice stem, but I have enough stems and bars. So I'll pass on this one. Good luck folks.
  • + 1
 must have

