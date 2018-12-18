Win an Industry Nine A35 All-Mountain Stem - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Taking name and shape from the A-axis in our five-axis machining centers, the A35 is an all-mountain stem utilizing a 35mm bar diameter and demonstrating that every detail matters.



The A35 is machined, anodized and assembled entirely in our Asheville, NC facility and available in lengths of 32mm, 40mm, 50mm and 60mm. Add our expressive mix of 11 anodized colors, and you’ll discover the form and function to dial any ride.



• 35mm Bar Diameter

• Available in 32mm, 40mm, 50mm and 60mm lengths

• Includes six high strength 316 stainless steel custom M5 bolts

• 180° Wrap

• Solid 7075 Machined Aluminum*

• *100% Domestically Sourced

• Eleven Anodized Color Choices and Color Combinations





MSRP $140 USD



www.industrynine.com

