Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

The choice of weapon for Loic, Miranda and Finn can now be yours. When races are decided by thousandths of a second, there is no room for an error, next level control for next level riders. Whether you are racing between the tape or trying to hit that next gap on your favorite lap, you have the support and control to push further, faster and harder than before with the Öhlins DH Race Fork.
Inside you will find the new Öhlins TTX 18 damper featuring downhill-optimized 18 mm piston for improved small bump sensitivity. Increased damping pressure bandwidth to achieve improvements in damping valve response and sensitivity. The adjustment range specifically for gravity use both race and park. 15 clicks of low speed compression and low speed rebound and 5 clicks of high-speed compression. Twin piston three chamber air spring system, isolated from the upper tubes to reduced head build up and featuring Total Tune Spring Curve System (TTSC) allowing total air spring tuning from the initial movement through to the bottom out.

If you do not win one they can be found in stores now.


• TTX-technology
• 160-200 mm travel
• Independent air spring system
• Independent damper system
• 200 mm disc
• Boost DH
• SKF wiper seals
• Offset 46/50/54/58
• For 29 and 27.5 frames
• Compatible maximum tire sizes 29 x 2.8 and 27.5 x 3.0
• Fender prepared
• Race proven setting bank
• 38 mm upper tube diameter
• Motocross inspired dual clamp floating axle
• Prize Specifications (bullet point list)
• Öhlins DH Race Fork
• Crown set of your choice 46/50/54/58"

MSRP $1950 USD



www.ohlins.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @OhlinsMTB


15 Comments

  • + 5
 On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Nine overwhelming Öhlins,
Eight One up ornaments,
Seven perfect Parachutes,
Six amazing AG2s,
Five spectacular Stans,
Four playful Polygons,
Three breathtaking Braces,
Two dashing DBXes,
And SRAM Code stoppers in type arr ess cee
  • + 1
 Overwhelmed also describes @mtbikeaddict's reaction if he won this. All the best!
  • + 2
 I think maybe I'd literally cry if I won this... Razz $2k msrp, even accounting for a slight discount on resell... that could mean a first bike for me and a very special Christmas for a few of my less fortunate friends, my buddies who just had a house fire come to mind... we are all very fortunate here... thanks PB and sponsors for making some of us even luckier.
  • + 3
 Nice fork but maybe not so great for my Tallboy... Gonna sit this one out, hopefully someone who actually needs a DH fork wins this!
  • + 1
 I'd feel like such a troll putting that on my hard tail.
  • + 1
 My beauty. Really need you so much. I would stroke you all day and leave you lying next to me on the couch. Maybe more would happen ....want to feel you...shit...#wrong thread...
  • + 1
 My dream fork.... god bless the one who gets it... Razz !!!
  • + 1
 Huaaaaaaa...aaaaa..........
  • + 1
 **regrets for having entered only 2 giveaways of december yet**
  • + 1
 hnnggggggggg
  • + 0
 The comments are going to be so great on this!
  • + 0
 Naaah thanks.
  • - 2
 Happy holidays? Don't you mean merry Xmas. ????
  • + 2
 Fine, don't have a happy holiday, your call man
  • + 1
 I'm hanging out for my summer holiday, and I hope they are happy.

