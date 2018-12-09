Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The choice of weapon for Loic, Miranda and Finn can now be yours. When races are decided by thousandths of a second, there is no room for an error, next level control for next level riders. Whether you are racing between the tape or trying to hit that next gap on your favorite lap, you have the support and control to push further, faster and harder than before with the Öhlins DH Race Fork.

Inside you will find the new Öhlins TTX 18 damper featuring downhill-optimized 18 mm piston for improved small bump sensitivity. Increased damping pressure bandwidth to achieve improvements in damping valve response and sensitivity. The adjustment range specifically for gravity use both race and park. 15 clicks of low speed compression and low speed rebound and 5 clicks of high-speed compression. Twin piston three chamber air spring system, isolated from the upper tubes to reduced head build up and featuring Total Tune Spring Curve System (TTSC) allowing total air spring tuning from the initial movement through to the bottom out.



• TTX-technology

• 160-200 mm travel

• Independent air spring system

• Independent damper system

• 200 mm disc

• Boost DH

• SKF wiper seals

• Offset 46/50/54/58

• For 29 and 27.5 frames

• Compatible maximum tire sizes 29 x 2.8 and 27.5 x 3.0

• Fender prepared

• Race proven setting bank

• 38 mm upper tube diameter

• Motocross inspired dual clamp floating axle

• Öhlins DH Race Fork

• Crown set of your choice 46/50/54/58"



MSRP $1950 USD





www.ohlins.com

