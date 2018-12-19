Win an SDG JR PRO KIT - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

SDG Components didn’t pull any shortcuts here -- engineering the industry’s first all-in-one premium youth components upgrade kit. Skillfully designed and manufactured for the little shredder in the family. The full contact point kit is ergonomically optimized to enhance the riding performance and overall experience, while ensuring control and safety.



Shred in Good Company!



• The New SDG JR PRO Kit Includes:

• Slater 90 Pedals: 90mm x 90mm nylon composite body with Cro-Mo axle and fully sealed DU bushings, featuring 6 bottom loading replaceable steel pins per side for enhanced traction.

• Slater Jr Bar: The 650mm width is triple butted with 6061 sand blasted aluminium and features special bar ends that taper to 19mm OD, along with a 31.8 mount, 20mm rise, 8/5 ° sweeps.

• Slater Jr Grips: Dual density, 1pc integrated lock-on grips at 115mm length. The 19mm ID exclusively fits the Slater bars and allows for superior control and comfort for small hands at 25mm OD.

• Fly Jr Saddle: The first performance Mtn saddle of its class – short and narrow (235 mm x 122mm) and offers a slight rear rise design and nose platform, with ample padding and protective cordura sides.

• 22.2 Shim Kit: 4x, 15mm cockpit control shims for 19mm Slater bar ends.

• Colors: Black, Neon Green, Neon Pink and Cyan Blue





MSRP: $149.99 (3 kits available, winners get to choose the color!)



www.sdgcomponents.com

