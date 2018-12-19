SPONSORED

Win an SDG JR PRO KIT - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

SDG Components didn’t pull any shortcuts here -- engineering the industry’s first all-in-one premium youth components upgrade kit. Skillfully designed and manufactured for the little shredder in the family. The full contact point kit is ergonomically optimized to enhance the riding performance and overall experience, while ensuring control and safety.

Shred in Good Company!

• The New SDG JR PRO Kit Includes:
• Slater 90 Pedals: 90mm x 90mm nylon composite body with Cro-Mo axle and fully sealed DU bushings, featuring 6 bottom loading replaceable steel pins per side for enhanced traction.
• Slater Jr Bar: The 650mm width is triple butted with 6061 sand blasted aluminium and features special bar ends that taper to 19mm OD, along with a 31.8 mount, 20mm rise, 8/5 ° sweeps.
• Slater Jr Grips: Dual density, 1pc integrated lock-on grips at 115mm length. The 19mm ID exclusively fits the Slater bars and allows for superior control and comfort for small hands at 25mm OD.
• Fly Jr Saddle: The first performance Mtn saddle of its class – short and narrow (235 mm x 122mm) and offers a slight rear rise design and nose platform, with ample padding and protective cordura sides.
• 22.2 Shim Kit: 4x, 15mm cockpit control shims for 19mm Slater bar ends.
• Colors: Black, Neon Green, Neon Pink and Cyan Blue


MSRP: $149.99 (3 kits available, winners get to choose the color!)


www.sdgcomponents.com.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @SDG-Components


4 Comments

  • + 3
 There is little in this years Giveaway that I was interested in (except for the Stans wheelset) simply because I'm already happy with what I have and because I'm on old standards stuff. But I do see my kids struggle on the mtb I got for them, so it is amazing to see Spank step up and develop something that suits their ergonomics. I'd love to win this one but more even, I'm glad knowing that soon there will another kid somewhere even more stoked on riding bikes Smile . Thanks Spank!
  • + 1
 First ride with my father, I fell on small gravel around a turn, and got major road rash. I always think about how rosy the past was, but in reality I think I just make it rosy. That's like the least rosy thing that's ever happened to me.
  • + 1
 I will enter this, If I win, being that I don't have any little ones, I'll donate the kit to a Kid's riding group.
  • + 1
 Nice.

