Win: Brandon Semenuk Squad MTB Goggles - Giveaway and Video

Oct 24, 2017
by Smith Optics  
Smith has teamed up with with Brandon Semenuk on a Squad MTB Goggle, part of their Athlete Collection. Check out the the Revel Co. video below to see them in action.


To celebrate the launch, Smith are looking to give away five (5) sets of these new goggles with a Brandon Semenuk signed lens and some exclusive Revel Co. swag!

PRIZE PACK DETAILS:

- Smith Squad MTB Brandon Semenuk Athlete Collection goggle
- Signed Brandon Semenuk Squad MTB lens
- Revel Co. decal
- Revel Co. patch

For your chance to win, you only need to log in. Winners will be selected (via random draw of total contest entrants). Sound good? Well, what are you waiting for? Entry form below:



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn. Don't have a Pinkbike account? Sign up today HERE.

The giveaway contest is open Tuesday, October 24th, Sunday October 29, 2017 11.59pm. Good luck!

For full contest rules click here.


MENTIONS: @SmithOptics


  • + 75
 that signed lens doesn't look very useful
  • + 24
 Helps you see lines.

:^D
  • + 10
 but I do love Fig Newtons
  • + 2
 @rezrov: sigh, take your f*cking upvote
  • + 53
 CAUTION : if you win these goggles you will not ride like Brandon Semenuk.
  • + 24
 attempting to do so could lead to SERIOUS INJURY OR DEATH.
  • + 20
 On mobile the headline reads: "Win: Brandon Semenuk"
  • + 2
 But I thought that people were not considered property since the 1800's......
  • + 1
 Rampage prediction?
  • + 7
 I would LOVEEE to win these!!!! I have tried to find him all over Canada when I went there and I seemed to miss him every time by just a few hours!!
  • + 4
 Just go during crankworx slopestyle. But go early... he only does one run.
  • + 1
 Only goggles I ride in the bike park the vents in top and bottom provide much needed ventilation for hot park laps anything else I have tried fogs up from overheating I wear with TLD full face helmet and have never had any dirt, pebbles or bugs get in my goggles @Pfidy
  • + 2
 Any time Brandon and Revel drop a video my life must come to a stop to watch it. Their edits are always euphoric and surreal. Also, that matte military green Session is my favorite Session of all the Sessions.
  • + 0
 I love Smith products but these googles just don't work for mtn biking. The vents are open on top and bottom (no foam); the result is dirt, pebbles and even bugs that get inside your googles. If you ride your bike for more than a 2 min slopestyle run, these googles don't cut it.
  • + 3
 Absolutely disagree. I've used these googles for 2 seasons, replaced the lense once. My only complaint is the coating on the outside scratches easily.
  • + 1
 That white logo on a red background looks like it should say 'Time' and not 'Trek' That said, those goggles look awesome!
  • + 1
 can i have? pick me!! pick me!!
  • + 1
 His last athlete series goggle with the lightning strap was way cooler!
  • + 1
 Will I be able to ride like Brandon when I put these goggles on???? tup
  • + 1
 Hmmm what this "TREK" logo on her bike?
  • + 0
 I hope he put these goggles together as good as he knitted his decent sock.
  • + 1
 love to have these
  • + 1
 i deserve it
  • + 1
 Give them to me :-)
