Win: Bryn Atkinson Replica Norco Range Bike and Riding Kit

Ever wanted to ride one of the pros bikes? How about Bryn's? Well, this is your chance, sort of. Rather than one or two rides, Bryn and his sponsors are giving you the opportunity to take home a replica of his bike, to own. Keep. Call your own and rally on your home trails—for good.





The bike that you could win, and ride with Bryn himself. A Norco Range C7.1 (Bryn Atkinson edition) built with all of the parts that Bryn rides himself.

#WinBrynsBike

TO ENTER

Film your favorite trail and showcase your riding in a creative and stylish way. Post a 30–60-second video to Instagram; The best video submission wins.





THE PRIZE

“Bryn Atkinson custom build” 650b Norco Range with Shimano, Fox, Maxxis, Renthal, Fabric, MRP, Stans and Cane Creek, plus a full riding kit from Sombrio, Bell, Slytech, and Smith. Aaaand, Bryn will travel to the winners' hometown, hand deliver the prize and ride with the contest winner for the day!







• Range C7.1 Bryn Atkinson edition

• Shimano XT brakes w/ 180mm Icetech rotors front and rear

• Shimano XT rear derailleur and shifter w/ 11–46 cassette

• Shimano XT cranks (170mm) w/ 32t chainring and DX pedals

• Shimano XTR boost hubs

• Shimano XTR press fit BB;

• Fox: 36 fork – 160mm (boost) / FloatX2 shock – 160mm travel / Transfer 150mm dropper post

• Maxxis 2.4 High Roller ii, 3C EXO TR tires front and rear

• Stans No Tubes Flow Mk3 rims (29mm internal width)

• Renthal: FatBar Carbon – 30mm rise / 50mm Apex stem / Ultra Tacky Traction Lock-on grips

• MRP AMg chainguide (top guide w/ bash)

• Fabric Scoop 'Flat' ti rail saddle

• Cane Creek 110 headset

*Size Medium, or, subject to availability at the time of announcing the winner, size Large.







• Sombrio riding gear

• Bell Super 3 MIPS-equipped helmet

• Slytech XT Lite Kneepro knee pads

• Shimano AM9 shoes

• Smith casual and riding glasses





THE RULES

• Post a 30–60-second video of yourself riding a mountain bike to Instagram

• Hashtag #WinBrynsBike and mention

• Post as many times as you like but diversity between submissions will rank higher

• Submissions are open from 12:00am August 9 through to 11:59pm August 28 PDT

• This contest is global and open to anyone over the age of 18

• Videos submitted outside the contest period will not be eligible for consideration

• (Complete rules, terms and conditions can be found

*Only public Instagram profiles will be viewable by Bryn, so flick that switch to public if you wish to take part





Winner will be chosen by Bryn with the following aspects in mind: Style, Creativity, Skill, Effort, and Location.